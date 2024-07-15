One of America's most popular travel experts is now available at the touch of a finger.
Longtime travel advisor, TV host and guidebook author Rick Steves has launched a new customized audio tour for visitors heading to France this summer.
As part of Progressive Insurance's "Un-Becoming Your Parents in Paris" campaign, Steves is offering a guided audio tour of Paris
. The tour highlights the city's must-see spots and provides insight and tips to help create a memorable and stress-free travel experience in Europe during peak season.
Those who want more travel advice can also consult Progressive's fictional character, Parenta-Life Coach Dr. Rick.
A new hotline with tips, advice, and more for those headed to France this Olympic season offers prompts to help customize an advice call with Progressive’s Dr. Rick himself. Topics include packing, airport etiquette, and navigating Paris without becoming your Paris. For example, you don't need to waste any time taking a picture pretending to hold the Eiffel Tower up like the Leaning Tower of Pisa.
Travelers can call the new hotline at 1-855-2DR-RICK (1-855-237-7425), which aims to help those in the City of Lights this summer take advantage of all Paris has to share with visitors.
Those who catch themselves triple-checking for passports, re-applying SPF too frequently, implementing a counting system, or doing anything too parental can also consult Dr. Rick's free new e-book
, Dr. Rick Will See You Now: A Guide to Unbecoming Your Parents.
Rick Steves Audio Europe can be downloaded for free from the App Store
and allows users to create a playlist of audio tours for various destinations. Charge those headphones, tie those shoes, and get sightseeing.