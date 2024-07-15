One of America's most popular travel experts is now available at the touch of a finger.

Longtime travel advisor, TV host and guidebook author Rick Steves has launched a new customized audio tour for visitors heading to France this summer.

As part of Progressive Insurance 's "Un-Becoming Your Parents in Paris" campaign, Steves is offering a guided audio tour of Paris . The tour highlights the city's must-see spots and provides insight and tips to help create a memorable and stress-free travel experience in Europe during peak season.