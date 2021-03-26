Puerto Rico might seem like the perfect tropical getaway, but tourists to its sandy shores will have to abide by strict rules during their time on the island.

Puerto Rico is currently labeled as a Level 4 risk by the CDC, the highest level possible. While cases have been on the decline since January, the organization is still recommending against all travel here.

Similar to the U.S., Puerto Rico's borders are closed to anyone who has been in China, Iran, Brazil, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Ireland, or the European Shengen area within 14 days of their arrival in Puerto Rico.

If you do head out to the island, travelers over the age of two are required to fill out a Travel Declaration Form through the Puerto Rico Health Department’s online portal, show proof of a negative PCR molecular COVID-19 test (nasal or throat swab) taken no more than 72 hours before arrival, and obtain an airport exit confirmation number— which will automatically be sent when the test results are uploaded to the online portal. Those who have been vaccinated will still need a negative test result.

If you're traveling from the United States, Puerto Rico's status as a U.S. territory means that you won't have to provide a negative test to return to the mainland.

Across the island, the following rules are strictly enforced:

An island-wide curfew from midnight-5am

Most businesses are operating at 50 percent capacity

Bars and clubs are closed

Everyone is required to wear face masks in public or be subject to a fine

Hotel pools are open at 50 percent capacity

Travelers who are unwilling to comply with all necessary health and safety requirements, including wearing face masks in public and following government mandated social-distancing efforts, could be subject to arrest and imprisonment if found guilty.

