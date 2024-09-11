Your Sunday football game just got better. Shake Shack is going to cater it (sort of) with a free chicken sandwich for you every football Sunday for the next 13 weeks. That’s basically three months! Until mid-December, you can get the free sandwich by ordering at least $10 of food, either at the in-store kiosk or online using Shake Shack’s website or Shack app and entering the code CHICKENSUNDAY. After that, add in the chicken sandwich and it will show up with all the other food without increasing the price.

We normally associate Shake Shack with their delicious burgers (some of us gravitate towards the Shake Shack on layovers at Dallas-Fort Worth airport), but their chicken sandwiches make us think we should shift allegiances. This crispy bit of fried chicken is smothered in herb mayonnaise, shredded lettuce and dill pickle slices, sitting in a potato bun.

Cheering on your favorite team or furiously lamenting your fantasy football picks, you’ll know you “won” by getting this free sandwich. Order it weekly until December 15, even though the season continues until February 9’s Super Bowl.

Want another “in the know” perk? You can order a fancy black truffle burger loaded with gruyere cheese and black truffle sauce (or a “black truffle ‘shroom” with a portobello mushroom rather than the Angus burger), available for a limited time only through the Shake Shack app. Feel like a VIP with secret intel as you add this to your order.