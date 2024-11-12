One of the nation’s highly visited national parks, Alcatraz Island, draws 1.5 million visitors a year as part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. Just as prisoners long ago found it difficult to impossible to get off the island, today’s tourists may find it difficult to get on. That’s because there is high demand, and access is limited to ticketed guests who score ferry tickets early on. Same-day walkups may be denied, especially in summer. We’ve got a few insider tips to share with you for your trip. Alcatraz is definitely worth a visit, but there are some things you’ll want to know in advance.

Photograph: Erika Mailman The water tower with yellow wildflowers

1. Go early in the morning

Heading out to Alcatraz in the morning is key because while your ferry out to the island requires a time-stamped ticket, you can take any ferry back to San Francisco. That means that if you find yourself entranced and wanting to stay all day, you’ll have hours’ worth of ferries to jump back on.

Photograph: Erika Mailman The cell block called Broadway

2. You can refuse the headphones and save money

I personally adore an audio tour (and this one, which is automatically included in your ticket price is award-winning), but if any members of your party are, say, restless teenagers who aren’t going to listen anyway, you can refuse the headphones and get a cash refund of a significant percentage of your ticket.

3. Eat ahead of time

Food and drink are forbidden on the island, so make sure everyone’s well-fed beforehand.

Photograph: Erika Mailman Alcatraz as seen from the ferry

4. Read up in advance

Because I’m a history buff, I loved learning about the 1969 American Indian Occupation of the island (extant graffiti still reminds visitors of that important 19 months), the morgue that provides morbid fascination for some guests and the military history of the island dating to its time as a Civil War fortress (Who knew?).

Photograph: Erika Mailman A cell inside Alcatraz

5. Have a film night in advance

The prison makes an appearance in many movies. To amplify your enjoyment of your trip, you might want to watch 1979’s Escape from Alcatraz with San Francisco’s own Clint Eastwood, 1962’s Birdman of Alcatraz and 1995’s Murder in the First with our seven-degrees favorite Kevin Bacon.

Photograph: Erika Mailman The doors that lead to the solitary confinement cells

6. Be aware that the island’s grim

Yes, the bay views are spectacular, the ferry ride is exhilarating and the island itself can be filled with wildflowers. But if you’re sensitive to the fact that a prison isn’t the happiest place on earth, it can add a somber layer to your outing.