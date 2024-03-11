It’s time to strike while the iron’s hot! March is the time of year when those who like to hit the slopes should scoop up their season passes because early bird pricing is here. Epic Pass, one of the most popular unlimited ski passes, allows access to over 40 of the most popular ski resorts in the country—from Vail to Park City to Whistler Blackcomb. Plus, it has additional perks like 20 percent off food, group lessons, rentals, and lodging, refunds for injury and illness, discounted tickets for you and your friends and family, and even limited access to partner resorts throughout Europe, Japan, and North America.

Season passes for the 2024-2025 ski season were just released for $982 from Epic Pass. While the price might seem steep, consider that many single-day passes at top resorts can set you back upwards of $200. Investing in a season pass seems like a no-brainer for frequent ski and snowboarders. However, if you don’t plan on utilizing all of the privileges the unlimited pass offers, other options include the Epic Local Pass for a slightly more reasonable $731 or the Northeast Value Pass for $600. The former provides unlimited access to 29 different mountains in the United States (with some prohibitions), while East Coasters might want to opt for the latter, which provides pass holders access to 21 resorts in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest.

Regardless of which option best suits you, it’s best to jump on those prices before they go up, even if all you can think about is the warm spring days ahead.