If you’ve gone on a cruise then you know that it’s packed with value as your cruise fare includes your cabin, several complimentary dining options, round-the-clock activities, high-caliber shows and live musicians throughout the ship, and access to several ports of call depending on your itinerary. You literally unpack once, and your cruise ship arrives at new locations, offering you an opportunity to visit and immerse yourself in the local culture and surroundings of the ports that you visit.

Understand your bargain stateroom

Although you spend so much time exploring the ship and enjoying all the ship’s amenities and activities, your stateroom is the home base on the ship. Many budget cruisers tout the philosophy that you spend “no time in your cabin beyond sleeping,” so they book the cheapest cabin and spend money on onboard and on port experiences. But a cheap cabin can have some drawbacks. Inside cabins are adequate but know in advance that they offer no windows and no view of the outside. They provide a comfortable setting in most cases, and they serve the purpose of your place on board. But if your hope is to wake up to the ocean, you won’t have a view in this cabin category.

Other bargains that you can snag on board include rooms that are not the best location. These could be below a deck where there are venues like the main buffet, a nightclub or other noisy happenings. You could also find yourself close to a busy elevator. Most cruise lines provide a map of where staterooms are on the ship, so take note if the staterooms you are considering are located near potential disruptive places.

Splurging on a cruise cabin = mood-boosting personal space

For some, their cabin is just a place to shower and sleep. For others, it’s a retreat where you can unwind in private, whether solo or with your travel companion. And, if you have a stateroom with a window or—even better—a balcony, the direct sea views can calm your spirits and boost your mood for sure.

So, if your budget permits, I recommend splurging on a balcony stateroom, as long as it won’t cause any financial woes. Book a stateroom with your own balcony, and you can revel in your own space on the ship, where you can drink your morning coffee, gaze at the horizon or take in the endless water views. You can also welcome the sunset on your veranda and catch a view of the port of call if the docking arrangements are aligned.

Beware: Not all balconies are created equal

There’s something spectacular about waking up on your cruise and opening your own balcony door. Few travel experiences are as special on a cruise, and as a travel expert, I highly recommend splurging on a balcony stateroom if this can be done.

But, if you do plan to splurge for a balcony cabin, be sure to check the description to see whether the view is obstructed. On my recent cruise, I was having coffee on the pool deck when a fellow cruiser who shared her dream view of the sea was eclipsed by a lifeboat on her balcony. Unknowingly, she booked a veranda cabin with an obstructed view. Be sure to check on this matter before booking your cabin.