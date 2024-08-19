Stay mindful at these very demure Airbnb listings across America

Demure is the word of the week across the Internet, and of course, the travel industry is catching on. Inspired by a series of videos by TikTok creator Jools Lebron, demureness is having a moment. It's giving cutesy. It's giving mindful. It's giving getaway with demurity. Here's where to book a delightfully humble but aesthetic getaway.

Countryside Farm Treehouse

Located in Willington, Connecticut, this treehouse in the woods (don't worry, it has Wi-Fi) is truly mindful. Get away from it all in this lofted one-bedroom, where animals, including goats, cats, and dogs, roam in the backyard connected to Bluebird Farm. Rates start at $235 per night before cleaning and fees.

Mid-century A-frame

Escape to Hamlin, Pennsylvania, to a chic cabin that sleeps six. The stylish A-frame has been featured in Condé Nast Traveler and GQ, so it may not be the demurest of the demure, but you can still use it for a demure friends or couples getaway.

A-Frame Tiny Cabin

Is there anything more demure than a tiny home? Sneak into Southampton, Massachusetts, for a retreat in the Pioneer Valley with just you and the trees for company.

Airbnb Tiny A-Frame cabin in Southampton, Massachusetts

Romantic Treehouse

An opulent treehouse whisper-screams demure with the best intentions and this listing in Bloomington Springs, Tennessee, is certainly one for the books. This guest favorite also features an outdoor barrel sauna, cold plunge, outdoor kitchen, and more, all an hour from Nashville.

Secluded Primitive Tiny House

Ever used primitive and demure in the same sentence? You're about to at this tiny home in Albion, Indiana, that has no electricity or running water. Don't worry, a bathroom is within walking distance, and dozens of chickens will accompany you on the grounds.

The Lookout at Bim's Holler

Ohio? Demure? Absolutely. This Bloomingville tent is the epitome of glamping, completely off the grid, but equipped with solar power for warm showers, plus a toilet. There's no cell service, but half a mile down the road, campers can stop into Grandma Faye's to make a quick call. Talk about cutesy.

La Barraca Beach & Rest

Being demure at the beach is kind of perfect. Head to Jobos, Isabela, Puerto Rico to unwind in this tiny house with access to an indoor pool, in case of inclement weather.

Airbnb La Barraca Beach & Rest

Eco Oasis with Private Waterfalls

Private waterfalls on-site? Say less. This Orocovis, Puerto Rico listing is a fantastic eco-retreat in a private location with incredible scenery, free-range chickens, and pure artesian spring water.

Artist's Studio

Get creative in Hillsborough, North Carolina, at this one-bed, one-bath cabin in the quiet woods. Full of antiques, this sanctuary-like space is ideal for tapping into your artistic side.



High Desert House

Be mindful in Yucca Valley, California at this home with sweeping views, plus a pool and hot tub. With room to sleep six, it's perfect for a demure retreat complete with a chef's kitchen, a wood-burning fireplace, and the option to rent an adjacent guest house.