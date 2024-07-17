If it hasn’t happened to you yet, it probably will: getting stranded at an airport for a short enough time that you don’t want to go to a hotel, but long enough that you need some help getting through it. You can only look at your phone for so long! These sleep-friendly airports offer amenities that let you have some rest while you wait, according to CPAP Blog. These include things like offering 24-hour food locations so you can relax enough to sleep, massage chairs to work out the kinks, and lounges that have shower facilities and more comfortable spaces to lightly doze.

The top sleep-friendly airport in the U.S. is Los Angeles International Airport. There, you’ll find 24 lounges for resting. If you’re traveling internationally, there are eight lounges offering a variety of amenities.

In second place is New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport with 30 lounges across its five terminals offering food, beverages, free wifi, and comfortable seating. There are also Minute Suites (essentially, a bare-bones room with a desk and a puffy sofa for a snooze) to get out of the fray and calm down.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is in third place with 20 lounges and two Minute Suite locations. When we’re stuck here, as we sometimes seem to be, we like getting a manicure at the Xpres Spa to kill a little time and show up with nice nails.

Other amenities that help us grab a nap or at least relax are rocking chairs, great art and multiple charging stations so we know we’re not going to lose our favorite travel companion.

Here’s the list of the top 16 sleep-friendly airports:

1. Los Angeles International Airport.

2. John F. Kennedy International Airport

3. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

4. Philadelphia International

5. San Francisco International

6. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

7. Miami International

8. Logan International

9. Seattle/Tacoma International

10. Newark Liberty International

11. Phoenix Sky Harbor International

12. Minneapolis-St. Paul International

13. George Bush International

14. Charlotte Douglas International

15. Chicago O’Hare International

16. Dallas Love Field