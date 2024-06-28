The best last-minute Fourth of July weekend getaways near major cities

While major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Boston and Miami all offer plenty of Fourth of July fun, they can get quite crowded. Instead, escape the throngs of travelers by embarking on a last-minute getaway somewhere nearby. Below, we’ve rounded up five of our favorite Independence Day weekend getaways within easy driving distance of the aforementioned U.S. cities. From an oceanfront SoCal retreat to a quaint Rhode Island town steeped in history, these last-minute July 4th vacation destinations truly offer something for everyone.

Traverse City, Michigan

Situated along the coast of Lake Michigan just four hours from Detroit and five hours from Chicago, Traverse City goes all out for Independence Day, with free events like an elaborate fireworks show, which, in our opinion, is best enjoyed out on the water via this Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise. The Fourth of July also coincides with the city’s weeklong National Cherry Festival. Taking place from June 29 through July 6, this fun, fruity festival celebrates the region’s rich agricultural heritage, vibrant culture and natural beauty (fun fact: Traverse City produces nearly half of the tart cherries in the U.S.). As part of the fun, visitors can partake in events such as the National Cherry Festival Airshow; live musical performances, parades, races and family-friendly programming are available, too. Also, be sure to carve out an afternoon to stroll through the city’s bustling downtown area, which is lined with eclectic shops—including The Cherry Republic and The Cherry Stop, both of which sell all sorts of cherry-forward food and drink—and restaurants—and restaurants like Grand Traverse Pie Company and Park Street Cafe.

Where to stay: Just steps from the town center, the Delamar Hotel Traverse City provides a convenient and stylish home base for exploring. Take in the sweeping water views from the comfort of your guest room, drink and dine al fresco and enjoy amenities like beach access, water sports rentals and complimentary grab-and-go breakfast.

Photograph: Shutterstock

Bristol, Rhode Island

Unbeknownst to many, this tiny Rhode Island Town—about two hours from Boston—is home to America’s oldest continuously running Independence Day celebration. The 2.5-mile Military, Civic and Firemen’s Parade dates back to 1785 (yes, really) and lures in hundreds of out-of-towners from near and far. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg: In the days leading up to the main event, the patriotic town offers a handful of live concerts and a spectacular fireworks display. The fun continues post-parade when travelers can partake in outdoor activities like biking and boating; walking tours are also available. Meanwhile, history buffs need not miss The Bristol Historical and Preservation Society, housed in an 1828-era jail, and the Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in honor of the Bristol Veterans of the Civil War.

Where to stay: The beautiful Bristol Harbor Inn offers 52 contemporary guest rooms and suites overlooking Narragansett Bay. The on-site spa is a favorite amongst wellness-seekers, while the Dewolf Tavern is the perfect spot for drinking, dining and mingling with fellow guests; live music is also available.

Photograph: Shutterstock/Yingna Cai Old beach house at Narragansett bay Bristol, RI

Coronado, California

Less than 20 minutes from San Diego and 2.5 hours from Los Angeles, this SoCal resort town is the place to be for fun in the sun this July 4th weekend. On Independence Day, the destination offers an array of free activities and events, including a 12K, a parade, an aerial show courtesy of the Navy Leap Frogs, several concerts and, of course, a fireworks show. Additionally, Coronando’s namesake beach spans nearly two miles and offers swimming opps, beach volleyball, fire pits and—get this—a designated Dog Beach. Pick up a beach read at Bay Books, partake in outdoor activities like surfing, biking and kayaking, embark on a food tour or enjoy a self-guided art tour.

Where to stay: The beachfront Loews Coronado Bay Resort is especially ideal for families thanks to its kid-centric programming, spacious suites, and amenities such as three heated pools plus water sports and beach cruiser rentals. The on-site marina, spa and four drinking and dining venues are just the icing on the cake.

Photograph: Shutterstock/Unwind Coronado Beach

Key West, Florida

Approximately four hours from Miami by car, this lively Florida island city is famous for its pastel-hued homes, beautiful beaches, fascinating history and vibrant coral reefs, making it one of the country’s most beloved vacation destinations. Spend Independence Day exploring historic Old Town before popping into El Meson de Pepe for a refreshing slice of Key Lime Pie; alternatively, treat yourself to a frozen concoction at the Ernest Hemingway-beloved Sloppy Joe's Bar. Other must-see sites and attractions include The Ernest Hemingway House, Mallory Square (a popular spot to watch the sunset), Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park and the Truman Little White House. Finally, come nighttime, experience the destination’s breathtaking fireworks show via a catamaran cruise.

Where to stay: Fresh off a $79 million renovation, Casa Marina Resort is just steps away from buzzy Duval Street. In honor of Independence Day, the property offers a special July 4th package complete with a complimentary bottle of bubbly plus access to the VIP viewing area to catch the fireworks. It’s also worth mentioning that the resort’s beachfront is touted as Key West’s largest private beach.

Photograph: Shutterstock Key West

Atlantic City, New Jersey

This Fourth of July, beat the Big Apple crowds and head 2.5 hours south to Atlantic City, known for its over-the-top entertainment and casinos, wide, sandy beaches and miles-long boardwalk that dates back to 1870. This July 4th weekend, the destination will feature a slew of performances from artists like Kesha and Hassan Minhaj. Wake up early on Independence Day to catch the city’s annual parade. Later that day, the festivities will conclude with a fireworks show on the beach. While we wouldn’t blame you if you spent all day soaking up the sun on the beach or trying your luck in one of the (many) casinos, kids-at-heart will especially love Island Waterpark.

Where to stay: The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is among Atlantic City’s most exciting hotels with its 15-plus bars, restaurants and lounges, a buzzy beach area, an expansive casino, a swanky spa and (so much) more. After catching the fireworks show, guests can retreat to one of the hotel’s sleek rooms and suites, some of which overlook the ocean.