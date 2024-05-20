The best last-minute Memorial Day weekend getaways

Memorial Day weekend may be less than a week away, but it’s not too late to plan a last-minute escape. Fortunately, you don’t need to venture too far from home to experience an epic weekend getaway to ring in the unofficial start of summer. Ahead, we’ve rounded up five of our favorite Memorial Day weekend getaways, each within easy driving distance of major U.S. cities such as Miami, New York and Los Angeles. From a laid-back SoCal beach town where surf and sand reign supreme to a tranquil lakefront retreat in northwest Idaho, keep reading for our favorite last-minute Memorial Day weekend vacation spots for a spontaneous sojourn.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Named for the lake on which it lies, Coeur d’Alene is just under five hours from Seattle. The vibrant downtown area—home to over 100 quaint shops, restaurants and local businesses—is within easy walking distance of the lake. Out on the water, travelers can go fishing, rafting, jet-skiing and water skiing; alternatively, stay on land to soak up the sunny weather or enjoy a scenic hike or bike ride at the lakefront City Park, the Canfield Mountain Natural Area or the Coeur d'Alene National Forest. Meanwhile, golfers can perfect their swing at the course at Coeur d’Alene Resort, where you'll find the one and only “Floating Green,” described by the property as “the first and only floating, movable island golf green” that “changes position via an intricate, underwater cable system.

Where to stay: Open since 2021, One Lakeside Resort is renowned for its lakefront locale and residential-style suites, making it an excellent choice for groups. Watch the sunset—with a glass of vino in hand, of course—by the fire pits as you toast to an excellent trip.

Fort Myers, Florida

Kick off the unofficial start to summer in sunny Fort Myers. While the city is just a quick three-hour drive from Miami, it somehow feels worlds away. Here, visitors can take their pick of pristine sugar-sand beaches to post up on. Post beach, check out downtown Fort Myers (also known as the River District), where you’ll find ample drinking and dining options, including Izzy’s for fresh-shucked oysters and Coastal Dayz Brewery for hazy IPAs, along with eclectic shops and galleries (don’t miss the Creating Accidents on Purpose craft studio). Venture outside of the city center for even more fun: Marvel at majestic fauna in J.N. "Ding" Darling Wildlife Refuge, stroll the grounds of Edison and Ford Winter Estates, book a boat tour around Captiva Island and, if you’re up for it, embark on part of the 200-mile-long Great Calusa Blueway Paddling Trail.

Where to stay: Get on island time and sip margaritas all day, every day (because it’s always 5 o'clock somewhere…right?) at Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach, where the beachy decor and tropical rooms set the scene for a fun-filled escape.

Alexandria, Virginia

Spend Memorial Day in historic Alexandria, Virginia, mere minutes from D.C. or a four-hour car or train from New York City. The waterfront city teems with public art installations and murals, many for prime photo ops. Enjoy a picnic in one of eight riverside parks or bask in the river views at restaurants like Ada’s On The River and Vola’s Dockside Grill. While you can easily spend all day eating, drinking, and shopping in Alexandria’s charming cobblestone-lined Old Town neighborhood, we recommend getting out on the water for the city's best views and surrounding sites. At the end of the day, cool off with a refreshing treat from the nostalgia-inducing Pop’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream or Dairy Godmother.

Where to Stay: Morrison House Old Town Alexandria, Autograph Collection is a literary-themed luxury hotel housed in a Federalist-style building. Expect elegant accommodations, nightly wine hours (Sunday-Tuesday), a cozy parlor and library area and a swanky bar and restaurant.

Photograph: Shutterstock/Steve Heap Alexandria, VA

Huntington Beach, California

Known as Surf City USA, Huntington Beach stands out for its 10 miles of wide, sandy beaches and excellent year-round swell—and, best of all, it’s just an hour’s drive from Los Angeles. Traveling with your pup in tow? Check out the destination’s dog-friendly beach along the Pacific Coast Highway. After a scenic bike ride, kayaking adventure, a stroll along the pier or a yoga session on the beach, refuel with a poke bowl or sushi roll at Bear Flag Fish Co. washed down with a latte from Philz Coffee, both of which are within easy walking distance of the sand. Before heading out to dinner at Bluegold, head to one of the city’s several rooftop bars, including Offshore 9 Rooftop Lounge and the Treehouse on PCH, to watch the sun slip away over the ocean while sipping refreshing cocktails.

Where to Stay: I may be biased since I stayed here personally, but the Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel, offers an excellent home base for exploring Huntington Beach. The on-site amenities—including four drinking and dining venues, two expansive pool complexes, and a tranquil spa—are especially noteworthy. Also, don't sleep on the banana bread at Surf Hero Marketplace.

Ogunquit, Maine

This beloved Maine beach town makes an ideal easy escape from Boston (approx. 90 minutes) or New York (around five hours). Ogunquit offers three miles of beaches, including Main Beach, Footbridge Beach and North Beach. Enjoy a scenic stroll along the 1.25-mile-long Marginal Way cliff walk before heading to Perkins Cove, where you can pop into independent shops like Kiki's and Out of the Blue. For a truly unique experience, embark on a boat tour, be it a breakfast cruise, lobstering trip or sailing excursion. Finally, foodies can embark on a DIY lobster-themed food tour of the destination with stops at Ogunquit Lobster Pound, Barnacle Billy's, The Lobster Shack and Footbridge Lobster.

Where to Stay: Opening on May 24 just in time for your Memorial Day Weekend getaway, The Dunes on the Waterfront spans 12 acres of oceanfront lawns. Accommodations include one- to three-bedroom coastal cottages, each with luxe amenities like fireplaces, private porches and wet bars. There’s also a swimming pool overlooking the Atlantic, row boats, waterfront yoga classes, beach bike cruisers and lawn games.