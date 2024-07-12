The Midwest's most expensive summer vacation spot is in Michigan

There's nothing like summer in the Midwest. Whether you're looking for a Great Lakes getaway, a city visit or an outdoor excursion, there's so much to do in the middle of the country. And while this region is typically thought of as less expensive than the coasts, vacations can get pricey in peak season.

Travel website Cheaphotels.org analyzed the cost of summer accommodations in all 12 Midwestern states this season to determine how top destinations were priced in July and August. For each destination, Cheaphotels.org looked at the average price for the cheapest available double room at properties rated at least three stars or above.

At the top of the list: Ann Arbor, Michigan. Home to the University of Michigan, this campus town is pricey even during the school's summer break. Rooms in Ann Arbor go for an average of $287 per night, when looking at the least expensive room option. That's a 56 percent increase in accommodation costs since the site conducted the same study in 2019. Five years can change a lot!

Other increases since the previous study included a 73 percent increase for accommodations in Duluth, Minnesota, where hotels are now an average of $234 per night and a 52 percent increase in Chicago, where hotels cost an average of $210 per night, which is cheaper than many summertime Midwest destinations. Still, those who want to visit Michigan this summer can find a deal in Mackinaw City, where the average room is priced at $166 per night, according to the analysis.

Another massive college town takes the 16th spot on the list: Madison, Wisconsin, where summer accommodations are $185 per night, on average.

The top 20 priciest destinations are: