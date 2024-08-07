The Napa Valley is the wine-growing area in the U.S. with the most name recognition. But many other regions across the U.S. produce supreme wines and provide for a wonderful wine vacation as you taste through the different varietals. And Washington’s Yakima Valley just earned the top spot in the nation, according to USA Today’s 10 Best.

Yakima Valley is the state’s first American Viticultural Area and now hosts more than 18,000 acres of active vineyards, encompassing five AVAs with charming names: Candy Mountain, Goose Gap, Rattlesnake Hills, Red Mountain and Snipes Mountain. The valley has more than 300 days of sunshine per year with rolling hills that make for a beautiful scene when dotted with vineyards. (And if your tastes turn more to beer than wine, Yakima Valley produces more than 70 percent of our country’s hops). Its top varietals are chardonnay, riesling, merlot and cabernet sauvignon, and it’s one of the few appellations in Washington where white varieties are more planted than red, led by chardonnay and riesling, according to WashingtonWine.org. Every autumn, the region has beautiful weather, harvest festivals and events circling around wine.

One of our favorite wine-growing regions, Sonoma Valley in northern California, made No. 9 on this list, the Willamette Valley in Oregon with its wonderful Queer Wine Fest is No. 8 . . . and Napa isn’t even mentioned! California definitely dominates, though, with five out of the 10 on the list.

Here are the top 10 wine-growing regions:

1. Yakima Valley – WA

2. Temecula Valley – CA

3. Paso Robles – CA

4. Loudoun – VA

5. Suisun Valley – CA

6. Santa Barbara County – CA

7. Finger Lakes – NY

8. Willamette Valley – OR

9. Sonoma Valley – CA

10. Grand Valley – CO