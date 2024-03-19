The top 10 family-friendly destinations in the U.S., according to Yelp

Leave it to Yelp to scour the internet for the best family getaways for the season. With so many people flocking to the review site, it’s no surprise that the company’s database is rife with recommendations for the country’s top attractions. With spring break around the corner and summer finally in sight, it’s high time to start planning those family vacations—and thanks to Yelp’s latest data, we’ve got some places to help get you started.

To create the top 10 list, Yelp looked at “good for kids” and “family-friendly” trends among its consumer searches between the years 2021 and 2023 (there’s been an 88 percent increase in the search in just two years) and finalized its rankings with Yelp Trend Expert Tara Lewis. Whether you’re looking for a beach trip, a cultural getaway, or something in between, there’s a destination on this list for every type of family. And three cheers for California and Virginia, which both have two destinations on the list!

Top 10 Family-Friendly Travel Destinations:

Fredericksburg, Texas Napa, California Charlottesville, Virginia Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina Breckenridge, Colorado Burlington, Vermont Ithaca, New York Virginia Beach, Virginia San Luis Obispo, California Salem, Oregon

Some of the top attractions among these locales include Fredricksburg’s Pioneer Museum, Napa’s Conolly Ranch, and apple-centric delights from Charlottesville’s Carter Mountain Orchard. From apple picking to watersports, arcades to ice cream shops, both adults and kiddos alike will find activities to suit them among this sprawling list.