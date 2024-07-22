The world’s best pilsner has been crowned at the U.S. Open Beer Championship

It's a big summer for sports and competition. And if you prefer drinking while watching athletics (or not watching), the results of this major competition may be for you.

This July, the U.S. Open Beer Championship awarded breweries across America gold, silver, and bronze medals for their beers in various categories, from Dark Ales to Belgian Tripels.

The annual U.S. Open Beer Championship takes place in Oxford, Ohio, and features judges from 11 states and six countries. Breweries and homebrewers can both compete with up to 10 of their beers.

Those eager to sip a top-notch pilsner can pick up a case of the gold medal winner in the Mexican Lager and Pilsner category, Oroveza by Feather Falls Brewing Co. in California. The Mexican-style lager is five percent ABV and brewed with flaked maze for a golden hue. The silver winner in the pilsner category is Aztec Eagles from Flyover Brewing Company in Nebraska, and the bronze medal was given to San Carlos Especial by Riverlands Brewing Company in Illinois.

The competition also honored top breweries across the nation. The top spot went to Third Eye Brewing in Ohio, followed by Georgia's Monday Night Brewing in second place and Indiana's Sun King Brewery in third place. The top 10 also included O.H.S.O. Brewery Gilbert in Arizona, Cherry Street Brewpub at Halcyon in Georgia, Urban Artifact in Ohio, Boulevard Brewing Co. in Missouri, Feather Falls Brewing Co. in California, Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. in Iowa, Sonder Brewing in Ohio, and Burgeon Beer Co. in California.