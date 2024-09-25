Here’s the situation: you love the idea of a haunted house but are just too scared to enter. How about a more low-key option, so that as you’re experiencing it, you’re already escaping? That’s the idea behind driving a haunted road—and if you have to break the speed limit to get out, we understand. Car rental company SIXT has prepared a study of the most haunted roads in America, so make sure you have holy water in the car, plenty of gas in the tank and, above all, that your car locks work. Don’t pick up hitchhikers, even if they seem harmless and maybe even a little transparent, and always remember that objects in the mirror may be closer than they appear.

At the most haunted road in the U.S., Clinton Road, New Jersey, a little boy ghost walks the road along the river, waiting for you to toss coins into the river. And since hardly any of us carry coins at this point in technology's rise, that little boy is probably going to follow us wherever we go. The second most haunted is Florida's Interstate 4, where apparitions and a floating ball of light haunt this highway, and your cell signal and radio may suddenly drop. Finally, Wisconsin's Bray Road comes in third—believe it or not, there's a werewolf here, the “Beast of Bray Road."

Ready to plot that Halloween road trip? This looks like a good place to start.

Here are the top 20 most haunted roads in the U.S.:

1. Clinton Road, New Jersey

2. Interstate 4, Florida

3. Bray Road, Wisconsin

4. Ogg Road, Kansas

5. Blood Alley, Arizona

6. Yellowstone River Road, Montana

7. Highway to Heaven, Wyoming

8. Highway 90, Mississippi

9. Road to Nowhere, North Carolina

10. Highway 5, Alabama

11. Kancamagus Highway, New Hampshire

12. Roaring Fork Motor Trail, Tennessee

13. Highway 94, California

14. Highway 20, Oregon

15. Narrows Road, Kentucky

16. The Devil’s Backbone, Texas

17. Birch Lane, Pennsylvania

18. Archer Avenue, Illinois

19. 22 Mine Road, West Virginia

20. Holland Road Northwest, Washington

*SIXT used TikTok and Google search trends to create this list.