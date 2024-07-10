These are the best aerial parks in the U.S.

While some people love to spend a vacation sitting poolside in a bit of a haze, others want to strap on equipment, get out of breath and feel their muscles burn. For these adventure lovers, ziplining, testing their fear of heights on rope bridges, climbing different treehouse elements and getting high up into the treetops is the way to go. Aerial adventure parks have been growing in popularity for creating safe environments to do risky things. USA Today’s 10 Best list recently highlighted the 10 best aerial parks in the U.S., and we can only agree that these are fantastic places to create epic memories for your travels!

First on the list is Botanical World Adventures in Hakalau, Hawai’i. Eight different ziplines whisk you through the rainforest canopy over waterfalls, pools and wild gardens. The ziplines get faster as you go, and you can fly two at a time with a friend to have a wild aerial race.

In second place is the Adventure Park at Sandy Spring in Sandy Spring, Maryland. This offers 16 different courses for varying levels of ability, from mild kid-friendly courses to ones that reach 65 feet in height. You can also do a night climbing session to add a perception of heightened danger.

And in third place is the RYZE Adventure Park in Maryland Heights, Missouri. Close to St. Louis, this park has a four-story tower with more than 100 challenges. There’s also mini golf and a chance to unwind in the observation deck.

The full list of the top 10 aerial parks in the U.S.:

1. Botanical World Adventures - Hakalau, Hawai’i

2. The Adventure Park at Sandy Spring - Sandy Spring, Maryland

3. RYZE Adventure Park - Maryland Heights, Missouri

4. Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures - Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

5. Aerie's Resort - Grafton, Illinois

6. Cocoa Beach Aerial Adventures - Cape Canaveral, Florida

7. Flying Rabbit Adventures - Greenville, South Carolina

8. The Gorge Zipline - Saluda, North Carolina

9. TreeUmph! Adventure Course - Bradenton, Florida

10. ZipZone Outdoor Adventures - Columbus, Ohio