These are the best fast-food french fries in the U.S.

Ask any person in the United States who makes the best French fries, and you'll be sure to get a different answer every time. Some people swear by Burger King, while others can't get enough of Shake Shack's crinkle-cut fries. But when it comes to the best of the best, USA Today's 10Best awards put the spuds through the ultimate test. The brand's editors, along with a panel of experts, nominated their top selection for fast-food restaurant fries and readers were able to vote for their absolute favorite. The winner? Turns out it's Del Taco, the Mexican-inspired chain.

Apparently, Del Taco isn't just good at cooking up its namesake dish. Their crinkle-cut fries have earned them a coveted spot on the best-of list, and patrons can enjoy them as is or topped with queso, chili, or carne asada. Other chains that earned top spots in the ranking might come as less of a surprise. Jack in the Box's seasoned curly fries ranked second, followed by McDonald's, Golden Chick, and Five Guys, respectively. What chains didn't make the cut? You won't find popular spots like Wendy's (where you can score a free breakfast sandwich right now), In-N-Out, Burger King, or Raising Cane's on the list, proving that the voters have a discerning eye, or rather, tastebuds.

These are the top 10 fast-food french fries, according to USA Today's 10Best:

1. Del Taco

2. Jack in the Box

3. McDonald's

4. Golden Chick

5. Five Guys

6. Chick-fil-A

7. A & W

8. Whataburger

9. Arby's

10. Popeyes