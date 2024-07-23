Subscribe
Worldwide
News

These are the best fast-food french fries in the U.S.

Who really makes the best fries in America?

Amanda Mactas
Written by
Amanda Mactas
McDonald's fries
Photograph: Shutterstock
Advertising

Ask any person in the United States who makes the best French fries, and you'll be sure to get a different answer every time. Some people swear by Burger King, while others can't get enough of Shake Shack's crinkle-cut fries. But when it comes to the best of the best, USA Today's 10Best awards put the spuds through the ultimate test. The brand's editors, along with a panel of experts, nominated their top selection for fast-food restaurant fries and readers were able to vote for their absolute favorite. The winner? Turns out it's Del Taco, the Mexican-inspired chain. 

Apparently, Del Taco isn't just good at cooking up its namesake dish. Their crinkle-cut fries have earned them a coveted spot on the best-of list, and patrons can enjoy them as is or topped with queso, chili, or carne asada. Other chains that earned top spots in the ranking might come as less of a surprise. Jack in the Box's seasoned curly fries ranked second, followed by McDonald's, Golden Chick, and Five Guys, respectively. What chains didn't make the cut? You won't find popular spots like Wendy's (where you can score a free breakfast sandwich right now), In-N-Out, Burger King, or Raising Cane's on the list, proving that the voters have a discerning eye, or rather, tastebuds. 

These are the top 10 fast-food french fries, according to USA Today's 10Best:

1. Del Taco

2. Jack in the Box

3. McDonald's

4. Golden Chick

5. Five Guys

6. Chick-fil-A

7. A & W

8. Whataburger

9. Arby's

10. Popeyes

More on cheap eats
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.