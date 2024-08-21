Okay, so did you know that pizza is one of the most searched-for foods on Yelp? And that it’s an especially popular category in the midwest? No surprise, given the perfect marriage of dough with mozzarella, with the special tang of tomato sauce (or whatever sauce you choose) and beautiful curated vegetables and meat carefully placed on the top. Add heat to melt things nicely—and our hearts end up melting, too. We love you, pizza! Sooooo, here to make us all drool is Yelp’s ultimate guide to the top 100 pizza spots in the Midwest, created by analyzing these pizza restaurants’ business ratings and review volume.

The #1 place to grab a pie in the Midwest? Well, that’s Loui’s Pizza in Hazel Park, MI. With 705 reviews, this place is hopping with 4.4 Yelp stars out of 5. Reviewers love the “quaint ambiance decorated with Chianti bottles” and Detroit-style pizza (rectangular-shaped pizza with a crispy crust made from twice-stretched dough and the sauce placed on top of the cheese). One commenter raved, “The edges are so perfectly caramelized, I didn't know you could even achieve that deep of a roasted cheese flavor on the crust . . . . I could never love another human as much as this pizza.”

Coming in second is Futuro in Indianapolis, IN, receiving 4.7 stars over 263 reviews. Another home to Detroit-style pizza, Futuro earns points for what one person calls the “buttery, salty, crunchy, and super delicious” crust. Many people mention the Spotted Pig pizza and the breadsticks.

Third? It’s Pequod’s Pizza in Chicago. This place got 3.9 stars out of a whopping 8,257 reviews. It’s famous for its caramelized crust, which one reviewer said, “The caramelized crust is unlike anything else you can get in Chicago. While it looks burnt . . . it is not! It is the cheese blow-torched into a crusty, flavorful delight. Once you go Pequod's, you can't go back!” If you recognize the place, it may be because you saw it on Season 2 of The Bear. Also, high points for referencing Moby Dick.

Here are the top 10 pizza spots in the Midwest:

1. Loui’s Pizza, Hazel Park, MI

2. Futuro, Indianapolis, IN

3. Pequod’s Pizza, Chicago, IL

4. Tyler’s Pizzeria & Bakery, Reynoldsburg, OH

5. Milly’s Pizza In The Pan, Chicago, IL

6. In Forno Pizza, Avon, OH

7. Pizzeoli Wood Fired Pizza, St. Louis, MO

8. Brittany’s Brick Oven Pizza, Madison, IN

9. Dough Daddy’s Pizza, Westmont, IL

10. Santino’s Little Italy, Milwaukee, WI

Find the full 100 list here.