Beautiful photos of incredible places create longing, and National Geographic is a time-honored master of making people want to journey over the world to see what those images depict in real life. To tantalize you and inspire your wanderlust, NatGeo creates an annual Best of the World list in advance so that you can start planning your 2025 destinations now. The list covers the entire world, but we’re excited to showcase the three ones (out of 25) right here in the U.S. They are the Ocala National Forest in Florida, Los Angeles and Boise, Idaho.

Ocala National Forest, Florida

In the photograph seen above, "The sun rises over Ocala National Forest’ Juniper Prairie Wilderness, highlighting the diverse ecosystems that provide essential habitat for threatened species such as the scrub jays, red-cockaded woodpeckers, and gopher tortoises. Nearby, the Florida National Scenic Trail is a popular backpacking destination for avid hikers and explorers," writes National Geographic.

Photograph: Courtesy Dareon Grace, Destination Crenshaw

Los Angeles, California

National Geographic writes, "'Hey Young World'—a mural painted on the side of a local business in the Crenshaw neighborhood—is just one of several artworks commissioned by Destination Crenshaw, the largest public/private Black art program in the United States."

Boise, Idaho

Photograph: Shutterstock

National Geographic writes, "Clergy members bless thousands of sheep as they make their way through downtown Ketchum, Idaho, during the Trailing of the Sheep Festival parade."

Here is the full list of Nat Geo's Best of the World destinations for 2025:

Haida Gwaii, British Columbia Boise, Idaho Ocala National Forest, Florida Los Angeles, California Barbados Cerrado, Brazil Antigua, Guatemala Guadalajara, Mexico Cork, Ireland Stockholm Archipelago, Sweden Outer Hebrides, Scotland Greenland Brasov, Romania Cenobitic Monasteries, Italy Abu Dhabi, UAE Tunisia Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa Senegal Suru Valley, India Raja Ampat, Indonesia Bangkok, Thailand Kanazawa, Japan Eastern and Oriental Express, Malaysia Northland, New Zealand Murray River, Australia

For more of Nat Geo’s Best of the World 2025 list, visit Natgeo.com/BestoftheWorld.