Subscribe
Worldwide
News

These are the best places to visit in the U.S. in 2025

National Geographic's Best of the World names the top 25 destinations to travel to next year

Erika Mailman
Written by
Erika Mailman
San Francisco and USA contributor
Ocala National Forest Nat Geo
Photograph: Nick Conzone
Advertising

Beautiful photos of incredible places create longing, and National Geographic is a time-honored master of making people want to journey over the world to see what those images depict in real life. To tantalize you and inspire your wanderlust, NatGeo creates an annual Best of the World list in advance so that you can start planning your 2025 destinations now. The list covers the entire world, but we’re excited to showcase the three ones (out of 25) right here in the U.S. They are the Ocala National Forest in Florida, Los Angeles and Boise, Idaho.

Ocala National Forest, Florida

In the photograph seen above, "The sun rises over Ocala National Forest’ Juniper Prairie Wilderness, highlighting the diverse ecosystems that provide essential habitat for threatened species such as the scrub jays, red-cockaded woodpeckers, and gopher tortoises. Nearby, the Florida National Scenic Trail is a popular backpacking destination for avid hikers and explorers," writes National Geographic.

Los Angeles Nat Geo
Photograph: Courtesy Dareon Grace, Destination Crenshaw

Los Angeles, California

National Geographic writes, "'Hey Young World'—a mural painted on the side of a local business in the Crenshaw neighborhood—is just one of several artworks commissioned by Destination Crenshaw, the largest public/private Black art program in the United States."

Boise, Idaho

Fireworks in Boise, Idaho, USA
Photograph: Shutterstock

National Geographic writes, "Clergy members bless thousands of sheep as they make their way through downtown Ketchum, Idaho, during the Trailing of the Sheep Festival parade."

Here is the full list of Nat Geo's Best of the World destinations for 2025:

  1. Haida Gwaii, British Columbia
  2. Boise, Idaho
  3. Ocala National Forest, Florida
  4. Los Angeles, California
  5. Barbados
  6. Cerrado, Brazil
  7. Antigua, Guatemala
  8. Guadalajara, Mexico
  9. Cork, Ireland
  10. Stockholm Archipelago, Sweden
  11. Outer Hebrides, Scotland
  12. Greenland
  13. Brasov, Romania
  14. Cenobitic Monasteries, Italy
  15. Abu Dhabi, UAE
  16. Tunisia
  17. Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa
  18. Senegal
  19. Suru Valley, India
  20. Raja Ampat, Indonesia
  21. Bangkok, Thailand
  22. Kanazawa, Japan
  23. Eastern and Oriental Express, Malaysia
  24. Northland, New Zealand
  25. Murray River, Australia

For more of Nat Geo’s Best of the World 2025 list, visit Natgeo.com/BestoftheWorld.

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.