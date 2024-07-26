These are the greatest places in the U.S., according to TIME

We're midway through the year, which means a new list of best places for 2024.

For their annual World's Greatest Places list, TIME curated 100 "extraordinary" destinations to visit in 2024 and beyond. To compile the new llst, TIME contributors and correspondents across the globe nominated visit-worthy hotels, cruises, restaurants, attractions, museums, parks, and more. Places could also apply online to be considered, particularly if they are offering new and exciting experiences.

The resulting 100 destinations include cultural sites, inns, museums, foundations and beyond, with many of the top spots located in the United States and North America.

The places to stay category is heavy on American hospitality venues. Modern Elder Academy in Santa Fe tops the list, along with The Manchester in Lexington, Kentucky; The Wayback in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Mine + Farm Inn in Guerneville, California; Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection in Fort Worth; World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida; Omni Homestead Resort and Warm Springs Pools in Warm Springs, Virginia; The Inn at Stonecliffe on Mackinac Island in Michigan; and Kantishna Roadhouse in Alaska's Denali National Park.

Major urban destinations, like the Warren Street Hotel in New York City and The Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, also made the list.

Two U.S. camping sites are also top in the world: Under Canvas Lake Powell-Grand Staircase in Big Water, Utah and Snow Peak Long Beach Campfield in Long Beach Peninsula, Washington.

Another category, ranking top places to visit, has intriguing destinations with more of an open itinerary. Leading the list are the Maui Cultural Lands in Lahaina, Hawaii, followed by a completely different destination, Buffalo AKG Art Museum in Buffalo, New York. In Kansas City, Missouri, CPKC Stadium, the world’s first stadium created for a women’s professional sports team (The Kansas City Current), is on the list, as is The Rabbit hOle, a new children's museum in North Kansas City, Missouri.

The newly opened International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina; Agua Caliente Cultural Plaza in Palm Springs, California; Montgomery Whitewater in Montgomery, Alabama; and Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota, Florida, are also on the list.