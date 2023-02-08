These are the most-filmed movie and TV locations in every state

Great news for film buffs who love to travel! A new report from HawaiianIslands.com lists each state’s most filmed location, so you can do a movie/trip tie-in. For instance, California’s location is Griffith Park, so you can sit down with La La Land ahead of time, since its climax takes place in that beautiful historic site. New York’s most filmed location is Central Park, so after a viewing of When Harry Met Sally, Spiderman and Night at the Museum (to name just a few), see if your walk in the park is similar. California and New York are the most filmed states in general, but every state has had movies filmed in it, and perusing the list gives an interesting perspective on what each locale has to offer.

The list also provides sidebar listings like the most filmed national parks (Grand Canyon wins), beaches (Venice Beach in L.A.), museums (Kennedy Space Center in Florida), buildings (Union Station in L.A.) and sports stadiums (Madison Square Garden in NYC).

In several states (Michigan and Minnesota), the airport is the most filmed location, so use that as a jumping off point to knock several film sites off the list. And just in time for Powder Szn, the only ski resort on the list is in Vermont.

How’d this list get compiled? HawaiianIslands.com used IMDB’s advanced search settings to pull data for all movies and TV shows from Jan. 1, 1900 (a heyday of silent films? Maybe. Motion pictures began in the mid-1880s) to Dec. 31, 2020 and stripped out locations that were not in the US or were devoted filming ranches or studios. Some manual clean-up and narrowing of the lists transpired, such as limiting buildings to those on the American Institute of Architects’ list of “America’s Favorite Architecture.”

At any rate, look for your state and enjoy trip inspo based on movie night. May we suggest sprinkling M&Ms on top of your warm popcorn?

The most filmed locations in each state:

Alabama: U.S. Space & Rocket Center, Huntsville

Alaska: Denali National Park

Arizona: Sonoran Desert

Arkansas: Little Rock Central High School, Little Rock

California: Griffith Park, Los Angeles

Colorado: Buckskin Joe Frontier Town & Railway

Connecticut: Yale University, New Haven

Delaware: Dover Air Force Base, Dover

District of Columbia: The White House

Florida: Walt Disney World

Georgia: Agnes Scott College, Decatur

Hawaii: Pearl Harbor

Idaho: Sawtooth National Recreation Area

Illinois: Wrigley Field, Chicago

Indiana: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

Iowa: University of Iowa, Iowa City

Kansas: Old Cowtown Museum, Wichita

Kentucky: Churchill Downs, Louisville

Louisiana: Bourbon Street, New Orleans

Maine: Acadia National Park

Maryland: United States Naval Academy, Annapolis

Massachusetts: Harvard University, Cambridge

Michigan: Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Detroit

Minnesota: Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport

Mississippi: Mississippi River

Missouri: Busch Stadium, St. Louis

Montana: Glacier National Park

Nebraska: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln

Nevada: Hoover Dam

New Hampshire: Dartmouth College, Hanover

New Jersey: Princeton University, Princeton

New Mexico: White Sands National Park

New York: Central Park, Manhattan, New York City

North Carolina: Biltmore Estate, Asheville

North Dakota: Badlands

Ohio: Mansfield Reformatory, also known as The Ohio State Reformatory, Mansfield

Oklahoma: The University of Oklahoma, Norman

Oregon: Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia Museum of Art, Philadelphia

Rhode Island: Brown University, Providence

South Carolina: Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens, Mount Pleasant

South Dakota: Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Keystone

Tennessee: Ryman Auditorium, Nashville

Texas: NASA Johnson Space Center, Houston

Utah: Zion National Park

Vermont: Killington Ski Resort, Killington

Virginia: Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington

Washington: Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument

West Virginia: New River Gorge National Park & Preserve

Wisconsin: University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison

Wyoming: Yellowstone National Park



To read the full report, click here.