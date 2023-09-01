United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

The Cleveland Museum of Art
Photograph: Courtesy Creative Commons/Flickr/Erik Daniel DrostThe Cleveland Museum of Art

These are the top free tourist attractions in the U.S.

These spots all got five stars

Amanda Mactas
Written by
Amanda Mactas
Advertising

Sure, free attractions can be great, but a lot of the time, they’re free for a reason. Luckily, vacation rental company Casago used Tripadvisor to determine the top free attractions in every U.S. state, so you never hit up a dud. “We calculated the percentage of five-star, or ‘excellent,’ reviews for each attraction…we then ranked attractions by the percentage of five-star reviews to isolate the highest rated attractions,” notes the study’s methodology section.

Surprisingly, a handful of the top attractions in the country have a military theme, but others include national parks, churches, and art museums. Out of all of the free tourist attractions in the states, these rank among the top ten:

  1. National Museum of the U.S. Airforce – Dayton, Ohio
  2. National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center – Columbus, Georgia
  3. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier – Arlington, Virginia
  4. Gettysburg National Military Park – Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
  5. Great Smoky Mountains National Park – North Carolina and Tennessee
  6. Marginal Way – Ogunquit, Maine
  7. Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis – St. Louis, Missouri
  8. Cleveland Museum of Art – Cleveland, Ohio
  9. College of the Ozarks – Point Lookout, Missouri
  10. Falls Park on the Reedy – Greenville, South Carolina

Poor West Coast, maybe you’ll be on the list next year.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.