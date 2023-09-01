These are the top free tourist attractions in the U.S.

Sure, free attractions can be great, but a lot of the time, they’re free for a reason. Luckily, vacation rental company Casago used Tripadvisor to determine the top free attractions in every U.S. state, so you never hit up a dud. “We calculated the percentage of five-star, or ‘excellent,’ reviews for each attraction…we then ranked attractions by the percentage of five-star reviews to isolate the highest rated attractions,” notes the study’s methodology section.

Surprisingly, a handful of the top attractions in the country have a military theme, but others include national parks, churches, and art museums. Out of all of the free tourist attractions in the states, these rank among the top ten:

National Museum of the U.S. Airforce – Dayton, Ohio National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center – Columbus, Georgia The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier – Arlington, Virginia Gettysburg National Military Park – Gettysburg, Pennsylvania Great Smoky Mountains National Park – North Carolina and Tennessee Marginal Way – Ogunquit, Maine Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis – St. Louis, Missouri Cleveland Museum of Art – Cleveland, Ohio College of the Ozarks – Point Lookout, Missouri Falls Park on the Reedy – Greenville, South Carolina

Poor West Coast, maybe you’ll be on the list next year.