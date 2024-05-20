United States
Boarding pass and passport for air travel
These low-cost airlines are getting rid of flight cancellation and change fees

You can change your mind without risk

Amanda Mactas
Written by
Amanda Mactas
Forget the last-minute scramble of rebooking or canceling flights when a fast-acting illness catches you off guard or a family emergency pops up. Two of the country's biggest budget airlines, Spirit and Frontier, recently announced updates to some of its flight booking policies.

For travelers booking economy, premium or business class tickets on Frontier Airlines, rest assured that if you need to change or cancel your flights for any reason, there will be no fees for the adjustment. If you need to cancel your flight more than 24 hours post-booking, the airline will issue a trip credit for future travel of the same value. However, if you need to change your flight, you’ll simply need to pay if there’s any difference in the airfare.

Not to be outdone by its biggest competitor, Spirit quickly followed suit by announcing updated policies of its own. Already in effect, travelers can now modify or cancel their flights—subject to travel credits and/or differences in cost—without any fees. Previously, modifications to flights aboard Spirit could set travelers back over $100 in fees, so this new policy will ease the burden of travel for many of its customers.

Low-cost travel and the freedom to change your mind—you can have it both ways this summer. 

