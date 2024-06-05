Are you about to get your first passport, and you're dazzled (not in a good way) by all the regulations and fine print on the instructions? You're not alone.

In an effort to help people get their first-time passports more easily, especially if there are minor children involved, the U.S. Department of State is hosting special Passport Acceptance Fairs, just like a country fair but without the fried dough and corndogs. Instead, you'll get specialized attention.

Getting a passport involves jumping through a number of complicated hoops, and it’s a huge relief to know you can go to one of these fairs and have someone walk you through the process. Things get doubly complicated when you are applying for a child’s passport because there is extra documentation you need to show. Divorced or widowed parents: it's even harder.

If there isn’t a passport acceptance fair near you, keep checking the website because new fairs are being added weekly. It’s important to note that you won’t leave the passport acceptance fair with a passport; you’ll just have your paperwork turned in correctly to await the passport arriving by mail soon thereafter.

There are nearly 40 fairs across the country in June, ranging from Montpelier, VT, to Oroville, CA, and everywhere in between. And in July, two are scheduled in Illinois and Florida, with more to be posted soon. Please make sure that you’re working on obtaining the passport far in advance of your planned travel. If you just had a great idea for an international trip and you want to go in two weeks, forget the fair: you’ll need to make an appointment at one of our nation’s 26 passport agencies to receive your passport by your flight date.

Note: If you are an adult renewing your passport, you do not need to show up in person. All the paperwork can be turned in via mail.