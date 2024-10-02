People who live in cities by the coast naturally worry about flooding and rising seawater as climate change warms waters. But as the recent Asheville flooding shows us, even cities far from the coast can experience disasters thanks to climate change. A Cushman & Wakefield report highlights eight kinds of hazard exposures in 100 global cities and how that is forecast to change for the worse in the future. There are 30 U.S. cities on the list.

The hazard types are wind, flood, precipitation, hail, heat, cold, wildfire and drought. The worldwide cities are placed into four groups: those with low exposure that will improve over time (no cities are in that group), with low exposure that will worsen over time (roughly half), with high exposure that will improve (no cities) and high exposure that will worsen (again, roughly half).

The U.S. cities that are currently at low exposure overall that will worsen are, in alphabetical order:

Birmingham

Charlotte

Cincinnati

Detroit

Los Angeles

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Portland

San Diego

San Francisco

Seattle

St. Louis

The U.S. cities that are currently at high exposure overall that will worsen are, in alphabetical order:

Atlanta

Austin

Boston

Chicago

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Jacksonville

Kansas City

Miami

New York

Orlando

Phoenix

San Antonio

San Jose

Tampa

Las Vegas

Washington, D.C.

For each subcategory of hazard, here are the most at-risk U.S. cities:

Wind: Miami

Flood: Miami

Precipitation: Houston and Miami

Hail: Dallas

Heat: Phoenix

Cold: Denver

Wildfire: Phoenix

Drought: Chicago and Denver

But perhaps the most important list is one that ranks the U.S. cities overall in order of risk:

1. Miami

2. Orlando

3. Houston

4. Jacksonville

5. Tampa

6. Austin

7. San Antonio

8. Dallas

9. Boston

10. Phoenix

11. Chicago

12. New York

13. Washington, D.C.

14. Las Vegas

15. Kansas City

16. Denver

17. Atlanta

18. Philadelphia

19. Los Angeles

20. Charlotte

21. Indianapolis

22. Nashville

23. Cincinnati

24. St. Louis

25. Pittsburgh

26. Portland

27. San Francisco

28. Detroit

29. Seattle

30. San Diego