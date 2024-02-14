United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Bahamas beach
Photograph: Shutterstock

This airline has lots of flights to tropical destinations on sale right now

Flash sale to warm climes from a cold airline

Erika Mailman
Written by
Erika Mailman
Advertising

After you gobble down your chocolates from the heart-shaped box and get to the bottom of your bottomless mimosa, Alaska Airlines has another Valentine’s Day gift for you. The airline is slashing nearly a third off airfare to warmer climates. For a moment, disregard the icy beauty of the state that it’s named for, and build your plans around bright sand, beach umbrellas and sea views. But you have to act fast: the sale ends today. Rip open your last valentine while you book the trip.

Here are the details: you’ll get 30 percent off your flight to Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, The Bahamas or Florida. The actual travel will need to be completed sometime in the window between February 27 and April 18, flying on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays—clearly, that’s because you already need to be there by the weekend!

Coming home (sob), you’ll fly on a Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.

The Bahamas, Belize and Guatemala each have one airport that this sale applies to. In Costa Rica, you can fly in and out of Liberia or San Jose. In Mexico, you have a ton of choices: Cabo San Lucas, Cancun, Guadalajara, Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Loreto, Manzanilla, Mazatlan, and Puerto Vallarta. Similarly in Florida, you have some stellar cities to pick from: Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa.

When you go to the website to book, enter the discount code BEACH30 and then click on “find flights” to get started. Keep an eye on the clock, Beacherella; you’ll need to be scheduled by one minute before midnight, Pacific time, or the plane turns into a pumpkin.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.