This airline has lots of flights to tropical destinations on sale right now

After you gobble down your chocolates from the heart-shaped box and get to the bottom of your bottomless mimosa, Alaska Airlines has another Valentine’s Day gift for you. The airline is slashing nearly a third off airfare to warmer climates. For a moment, disregard the icy beauty of the state that it’s named for, and build your plans around bright sand, beach umbrellas and sea views. But you have to act fast: the sale ends today. Rip open your last valentine while you book the trip.

Here are the details: you’ll get 30 percent off your flight to Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, The Bahamas or Florida. The actual travel will need to be completed sometime in the window between February 27 and April 18, flying on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays—clearly, that’s because you already need to be there by the weekend!

Coming home (sob), you’ll fly on a Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.

The Bahamas, Belize and Guatemala each have one airport that this sale applies to. In Costa Rica, you can fly in and out of Liberia or San Jose. In Mexico, you have a ton of choices: Cabo San Lucas, Cancun, Guadalajara, Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Loreto, Manzanilla, Mazatlan, and Puerto Vallarta. Similarly in Florida, you have some stellar cities to pick from: Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa.

When you go to the website to book, enter the discount code BEACH30 and then click on “find flights” to get started. Keep an eye on the clock, Beacherella; you’ll need to be scheduled by one minute before midnight, Pacific time, or the plane turns into a pumpkin.