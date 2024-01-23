United States
Tumerico - Tucson, AZ
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Christina Y

This Arizona restaurant is named the top place to eat in the U.S. for 2024

Yelp announces this year's top restaurants across the country

Amanda Mactas
Written by
Amanda Mactas
The foodie elite have spoken. Yelp has announced its list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in 2024 and people are really digging Mexican cuisine, all types of noodles, Korean fusion, and locales in the sun belt.

Arizona, Florida, and Texas seem to be hotter than ever, cranking out a combined 30 percent of the year’s top rankings. Those with a hankering for Mexican are experimenting with new ingredients to produce the same amazing flavors with plant-based iterations of classic dishes. A handful of this year’s top spots are known for serving up vegetarian and vegan Mexican staples. Similarly, flavorful spices seem to be a popular commodity—in addition to seeking out Mexican fuego, diners are hankering for Korean fusion delights, from Korean-Hawaiin to Korean-Japanese-Brazilian cuisine. Lastly, diners continue to click “send noods,” slurping up everything from ramen to Japanese noodles.

To discover which eateries snagged a coveted spot on Yelp’s list, the company’s data science team analyzed user submissions in order to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, and then finalized the rankings thanks to the help of Yelp’s Community Managers.

Here are the top 10 restaurants in the country, according to Yelp:

  1. Tumerico - Tucson, Arizona
  2. Menya Rui - St. Louis, Missouri
  3. Sunny Side Kitchen - Escondido, California
  4. GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine - Covina, California
  5. Fratellino - Coral Gables, Florida
  6. Broken Mouth Lee’s Homestyle - Los Angeles, California
  7. Adela’s Country Eatery - Kaneohe, Oahu, Hawaii
  8. Sierra Subs and Salads - Three Rivers, California
  9. Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy - San Antonio, Texas
  10. Uncle Af’s - Agoura Hills, California

To see the full list, check out Yelp’s blog post.

