Need an escape? The most peaceful places in the United States await.

Insider Monkey ranked 25 U.S. cities, looking at the mean noise level as a top metric to determine if a place is peaceful. Then, the cities were ranked based on residents' proximity to outdoor space, i.e., peaceful respites like parks, bodies of water, protected lands and more.

At the top of the list is Fort Collins, Colorado. With a population of about 168,000, this mountain town is also known as the Craft Beer Capital of Colorado. When visitors and locals aren't sipping on microbrews, they can explore art galleries, museums, and 1800s historic sites. Most importantly for the peace and quiet factor: Plenty of outdoor recreation is a quick drive, or even a walk, away.

Second on the list is another popular Colorado destination, Boulder, followed by another popular college town, Ann Arbor, Michigan. Also in the top five most peaceful cities are Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Towards the other end of the list, Boston comes in 25th place but is ranked at 100% for access to outdoor space, thanks to Boston's ample parks and views of The Charles River, which runs through the city. 24th on the list is Orlando, home to the happiest but maybe not the most peaceful place on Earth.

Other major cities on the list include Washington D.C., ranked at #21; Portland, Oregon at #19, and additional college towns like Syracuse, New York at #12 and Madison, Wisconsin at #13.