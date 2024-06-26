This is the best low-cost airline in America

When we think of low-cost airlines, we might think of those bright yellow aircraft, the planes that always have an animal illustrated on the tail, or the airline that has “first come, first served” seating. But the low-cost airline which just won a "best in the U.S." award may surprise you.

Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization, has rated North America’s low-cost airlines and ranked Allegiant Travel Company the best. The award was given in London this week at the World Airline Awards, which is the “Oscars of the aviation industry.” Allegiant won for its “network of all-nonstop flights, and friendly service [that] separate the airline from other carriers,” according to Allegiant’s press release.

Skytrax based the win on a huge airline passenger satisfaction survey, which for 2024 included 21.42 million eligible entries. That’s a lot of voting! Survey participants were of more than 100 different nationalities, and duplicate entries (or suspect ones) were discarded. More than 350 airlines are featured in the results. The research was conducted between September 2023 and May 2024.

The U.S. winners were:

Allegiant: best low-cost airline in North America and in the USA, most improved airline in the USA

Air Canada: most family-friendly airline in North America, and separately, the cleanest airline in North America

Delta Airlines: the best airline in North America, best business class, best economy, best economy plus, best airline staff, best cabin crew, best onboard catering, and on and on. Enough already, winner!

Air Transat: best leisure airline in North America

Porter Airlines: best regional airport in North America, most improved airline in North America

United: best business class lounge in North America

In case you’re wondering, Qatar Airways was named as the best airline in the world.

