This is the most pet-friendly airline in America

Make sure your pet flies like a VIP even when flying commercial

Amanda Mactas
Amanda Mactas
Pet travel is on the rise, with an increasing number of hotels providing pet-friendly accommodations and over 50 percent of pet owners planning to take their companions on a trip this year alone. In fact, over a third of pet owners simply refuse to travel without their furry friends. So it should come as no surprise that an estimated 2 million domestic animals travel every year on commercial flights. That’s a lot of paws!

But when it comes to traveling with your cat, dog, bird, or other bosom buddy, there are a few things that can make travel less of a hassle. Will you have to pay extra for a seat for your pooch? Will the airline give you grief for bringing your emotional support cat on board? Will your pet be safe during the flight? NerdWallet looked into these criteria when analyzing the best major U.S. airlines for flying with pets.

By far, Alaska Airlines was the most accommodating airline. The airline allows passengers to bring up to four pets aboard if they purchase two seats and allows dogs, cats, rabbits, and household birds to accompany them. The airline charges $100 per carrier; however, you are allowed to travel with two pets per carrier when possible. Surprisingly, Frontier Airlines came in second place, as they allow a wide range of pets on board, including guinea pigs and hamsters.

So, next time you are thinking of bringing Fido along for your next adventure, make sure to look at all of the pet policies airlines offer and choose what’s right for you.

