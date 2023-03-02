This nearly-mile-long breakwater drops you at one of Maine's most historic lighthouses

Looking for an easy two-mile hike, open year-round, that culminates in a historical lighthouse listed on the National Register of Historic Places? The Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse can be reached after a relatively flat walk on the stone breakwater which stretches 4,300 feet into the harbor. A mile is 5,280 feet, so this incredible stretch of rock walkway is 7/8ths of a mile long!

The Rockland, Maine breakwater offers incredible water views, according to OnlyInYourState.com. Construction began in 1881, and it took 18 years to maneuver more than 730,000 tons of granite into place, finishing by 1899. The lighthouse itself dates to 1902, and interestingly, the breakwater was not constructed as a walkway to it but instead as a structure that breaks the water’s force to protect coasts from waves and storm surges. A beacon at the outer end of the breakwater as it was under construction was tended by a keeper starting in 1888.

Today, the lighthouse with its attached keeper’s house is great to explore, and you can climb to the top of the lantern to walk around the platform with a railing for a unique look at the lobster boats, historic schooners and other marine traffic below. The keeper’s house was last occupied in 1965; automated navigational aids made this and other lighthouses redundant, says the website for Friends of Rockland Harbor Lights, but there’s still a light and fog signal today, operated by the Coast Guard.

Check out the trail’s listing here, which mentions that the walk should take about half an hour. The trail is unfortunately not accessible for wheelchairs, strollers or other mobility devices since there are occasional large gaps between the uneven-height rocks.

Depending on the time of year, you may see seals congregated near the base of the jetty, barking and playing in the water, cormorants diving for fish, or if you’re lucky, a glimpse of dolphins. Be wary of gusty weather; water will go over the top of the tide is over 11 feet.

Perhaps best of all? Anyone who can’t accompany you can watch your progress on the Friend of Rockland Harbor Lights’ live webcam.