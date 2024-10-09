Each year, people avidly examine the results of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Maybe we’re proud to see our alma mater on the list or maybe we’re trying to decide where to attend. The Times list ranks more than 2,000 institutions in 115 countries and world territories, using metrics such as ratio of staff to students, gender equivalence and how many students attend full-time. Here in the U.S. we’re lucky that the second, third and fourth spots are all based here.

In first place is the University of Oxford in England; it’s held that spot for nine years! Maybe next year MIT can wrest that honor away—the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is at No. 2. MIT already rose from spot No. 3 last year, bumping Stanford down to No. 6. Lodged in Cambridge, Massachusetts, just outside of Boston, MIT boasts academic excellence and leadership in innovation. It’s first in the world in the list’s social sciences and business and economics categories. Its overall score is 98.1, compared to Oxford’s 98.5.

In third place is another university in the same town: Harvard. Dating to 1636, Harvard is the oldest college in the U.S. and attracts a high caliber of faculty and students. Like MIT, Harvard is known for groundbreaking research. Last year, it was in fourth place. It’s first in the world in engineering, law, and life sciences. Its overall score is 97.7.

The fourth-place university in the world is Princeton, located in New Jersey, with an overall score of 97.5. It didn’t capture any “firsts” in the categories. Last year, it was in the No. 6 position. (And interestingly, fifth place, flanking our U.S. winners, is another university in Cambridge, although it is quite a different Cambridge! It’s the University of Cambridge in the U.K.)

All of the U.S. universities in the Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2025

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

3. Harvard University

4. Princeton University

6. Stanford University

7. California Institute of Technology

8. University of California, Berkeley

10. Yale University

14. Tie: University of Chicago & University of Pennsylvania

16. Johns Hopkins University

18. Tie: Columbia University & University of California, Los Angeles

20. Cornell University

22. University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

24. Carnegie Mellon University

25. University of Washington

27. Duke University

31. Northwestern University

33. New York University

34. University of California, San Diego

40. Georgia Institute of Technology

46. University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

50. University of Texas, Austin

56. University of Wisconsin, Madison

58. Brown University

62. University of California, Davis

67. University of California, Santa Barbara

69. Washington University in St. Louis

70. University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

72. University of Southern California

75. Boston University

79. Purdue University, West Lafayette

84. University of Massachusetts

87. University of Minnesota

90. Tie: University of California, Irvine & Vanderbilt University

98. Emory University

100. Penn State (main campus)

112. Tie: Rice University & University of Maryland, College Park

116. Ohio State University (main campus)

122. Michigan State University

127. University of Rochester

130. University of Florida

136. University of Arizona

141. University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh

143. Texas A&M University

144. University of Colorado, Boulder

159. Case Western Reserve University

163. University of Virginia (main campus)

168. Dartmouth College

179. Tufts University

189. Indiana University

196. Tie: University of California, Santa Cruz & University of Notre Dame