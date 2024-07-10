This unexpected U.S. airport is No. 8 in the world, according to a new study

Curious about which U.S. airport is considered one of the top 10 best airports in the world? A new report that evaluates and ranks international airports has just been released—and one of our lesser-known American airports is in the top 10! The 2024 AirHelp Score Report, compiled by air passenger rights company Airhelp, is an in-depth look at the world’s airports, ranking them according to on-time performance, service quality, dining and shopping options, and claims processing for passengers whose trips don’t go right.

The company used data from May 1, 2023, through April 30, 2024, surveying passengers about their most recent airport experience. The top international airport, according to the report, is Doha Homad Airport in Qatar (and the next two are in South Africa and Japan, respectively). There’s only one American airport on the list, and it falls at No. 8.

It’s not the large hub you might expect: it’s the Salt Lake City International Airport! It’s a clean, bright airport with plenty of art to invigorate passengers, and its runways and terminal windows give views of beautiful Utah mountains, the Wasatch and Oquirrh ranges. The three-year-old “New SLC” is a completely new airport with a wide array of restaurants and stores. The airport’s in the middle of a $5.1 billion redevelopment plan, with two out of four phases completed, and it seems like that attention is paying off with passengers.

According to the airport’s website, it’s the 21st busiest in the U.S. and the 70th busiest in the world. On its three air carrier runways and one general aviation runway, more than 300 flights depart daily to 90 nonstop destinations. Last year, a record 26,952,754 passengers passed through the airport.

If you’d like to know how U.S. airports rank against each other, the AirHelp Score Report 2024 lists these two 10 airports:

1. Salt Lake City Airport – No. 8 internationally

2. Washington Dulles Airport – No. 11 internationally

3. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport – No. 15 internationally

4. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport – No. 16 internationally

5. Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport – No. 17 internationally

6. Nashville Airport – No. 18 internationally

7. Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport – No. 21 internationally

8. Charlotte Douglas Airport – No. 30 internationally

9. Honolulu Daniel K Inouye Airport – No. 37 internationally

10. Austin Bergstrom Airport – No. 44 internationally