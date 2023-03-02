This will be the best time to see D.C.'s cherry blossoms in 2023

One of America's most beautiful seasonal attractions is almost ready to visit.

The annual cherry blossoms in Washington D.C. are about to bloom, according to the most recent prediction via the National Park Service's official bloom watch. According to the agency's tracking, the cherry blossoms will be at their peak from Wednesday, March 22 through Saturday, March 25.

This peak bloom date is officially defined as the day when 70 percent of the Yoshino Cherry blossoms are open, and of course, because this is nature, it's just a prediction. The peak bloom changes every year with weather conditions, oscillating between the last week of March and the first week of April.

The earliest recorded peak bloom was March 15 in 1990 and the latest was April 18, 1958.

Washington D.C. is home to 3,800 cherry trees planted along the Potomac River, gifted to the United States from Japan. Various types of cherry trees bloom throughout the park, leaving the area covered in hues of pink and red, which are both photogenic and delightfully floral-scented.

Peak bloom time is typically expected to be crowded, with D.C. area residents and tourists flocking out to see the beauty. Visiting before or after peak bloom may mean thinner crowds and a still beautiful walk on the river. Following peak bloom, the trees are expected to keep their blossoms for around 10 days (weather pending), so you can still plan a last-minute trip and enjoy the blooms once it is confirmed the thousands of trees are at their peak.

Kids visiting the cherry blossoms can also engage in activities organized by the National Park Service. Those looking for additional celebrations can also enjoy the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which includes live performances, art exhibits, creative workshops and more.