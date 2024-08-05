Three travel mistakes you're probably making and how to avoid them

Many of us pride ourselves on being savvy travelers because we do our best to reap value from our hotels, try to snag cheap airfares and plan itineraries with thought and purpose. But even with the best intentions and research, smart travelers can also be caught off guard by travel slip-ups that can cost money and cause hassles. Here are three such travel mistakes that you should keep on your radar the next time you take a trip.

Overpacking for your trip

The goal of a vacation is an escape from work, family and the daily grind, so a smart game plan for your trip should start with your packing process. Overpacking can create several hassles, which range from having to schlep overweight suitcases, paying annoying baggage fees and even the dreadful possibility of having your luggage lost in transit to your destination. And, with record-high summer travel expected this season, the probability of encountering such baggage-related woes increases. To that point, a better idea is to curate a packing plan to bring only what you will actually need for your trip. Bring mix-and-match separates that can go from day to night. These versatile and classic pieces will streamline your wardrobe needs for your trip. Also, if you can, aim for carry-on bags only, which save you time, money and any travel mishaps with connecting flights and lost or delayed checked baggage. Other tips to reduce unnecessary extras: refrain from bringing extra toiletries, leave your blow-dryer at home, and skip bringing extra items you know you won’t wear. This also creates more space in your bags to bring home souvenirs.

Skipping travel insurance

The nominal cost of a travel insurance policy can be a saving grace, especially if you need to cancel your trip unexpectedly, encounter travel delays or have your belongings lost or stolen while on a trip. Here’s how travel insurance can be a money-saver. If a few days before your trip you sadly have a parent pass away, you can file a claim for reimbursement with your travel insurance carrier. Common reimbursable reasons covered by your policy include the death, illness or injury of you, a travel companion or an immediate family member; an unexpected job loss; a serious family emergency; severe weather; unplanned jury duty; or military orders. Your policy documents will list all covered reasons. Beyond pre-departure benefits, a comprehensive travel insurance policy provides post-departure coverage for issues like flight delays, flight cancellations, benefits for illness and injuries while on a trip, emergency medical evacuation, and baggage protection. Benefits will vary by plan and carrier, so be sure to shop for a policy that meets your needs and read your documents thoroughly to understand plan inclusions, limits and exclusions.

Forgetting about foreign transaction fees

If you’re leaving the U.S, be sure to bring one or to credit cards that don’t charge foreign transaction fees, which can be 2-4 percent surcharge on your purchase. This may seem like a small percentage but can create an expensive tally if you’re charging meals, lodging, tours and other trip expenses while abroad. If you are unsure whether your preferred credit charge covers or don’t cover the cost of such fees, just give your credit card issuer’s customer service number a call. If you don’t own a card that doesn’t charge fees, you can apply for such a card, so consider these picks from NerdWallet. In addition, be sure to double-check if your rideshare app is connected to a card that won’t charge your fees while out of the U.S. It’s simple to add a new payment method to your rideshare app so you don’t have any extra fees on that front getting from Point A to Point B while on an international trip.