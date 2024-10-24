Three U.S. destinations were just named among the world's best for 2025

Some travelers make a last-minute spontaneous choice to throw clothes in a suitcase and get going, while others plan a year in advance to take advantage of pricing and to have an entire year of looking forward to an epic vacation. Lonely Planet’s annual Best in Travel list tries to capture those forward-thinking travelers with suggestions of amazing places to stay next year based on trends and travel predictions. The Best in Travel 2025 list covers 30 destinations, which comprise cities, countries, and regions. Three of the 30 are in the U.S. this year, with Pittsburgh the sole American city mentioned. We also have two regions on the list: the Lowcountry in South Carolina and coastal Georgia, and Mount Hood and Columbia River Gorge region in Oregon. Let’s talk about each of them!

Photograph: Shutterstock/Sean Pavone Pittsburgh funicular

Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh lands on the list because of its affordability, artisanal vibe, and industrial past. There are plenty of shops, boutiques, breweries, and independent eateries to explore.

The Lowcountry: With miles of beaches and marshes, as well as cosmopolitan cities like Charleston and Savannah, the Lowcountry offers an incredible food scene. The International African American Museum, which opened last year, provides insight into the area’s history. It is located where an estimated 45 percent of enslaved Africans first set foot on American soil in Charleston. And 30 minutes away, see the cute Tybee Island lighthouse.

Photograph: Ron and Patty Thomas/ Getty Images

Mount Hood and Columbia River Gorge region: Just a half hour from Portland, you’ll find this skiing and cycling paradise with farm stands, breweries and wineries. Dramatic Mount Hood is No. 1 on our list of gorgeous mountain views you must visit, while Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge is considered the most picturesque waterfall in the U.S.

In addition to listing worldwide destinations for next year, the report also identifies 10 travel trends we’ll be seeing in 2025:

Top Travel Trends for 2025, according to Lonely Planet