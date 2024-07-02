Avoid booking these flights if you don't want to be delayed this summer

Ask any travel expert and they’ll regale you with countless tips and tricks for booking the best flights. Many people swear by booking the first flight out in the morning to avoid any possible delays, but one meteorologist takes it a step further by urging people to avoid booking afternoon or night flights in the summertime.

Chris Bianchi, a meteorologist who goes by @WeatherChris on TikTok, explains why you should avoid these later-in-the-day flights, saying, “The chances of there being a thunderstorm somewhere in the United States in the afternoon or the evening are pretty high.” No matter where the storm might occur, it can impact your flight and cause delays for countless flights, creating a backlog that will no doubt have you stressed.

So, to make the most out of your travel time, it’s best to book your summer flights in the early morning hours to avoid any potential interruptions to your agenda. Who needs beauty sleep anyway? Better to sleep at your destination than get in some extra zzzs while waiting at the terminal.