Did you know that sunflowers reach their peak colors throughout the final weeks of summer? It's true! And if you're looking to capture that Insta-worthy, perfectly hued shot among the vibrant yellow flowers, North Dakota is the place to post up shop. To help visitors and locals take advantage of the photogenic posies, the state's tourism board launched the ND Sunflower Trail, which details coordinates and directions to the state's best spots for sunflower viewing. Updated weekly, the map identifies local growers and divulges when sunflowers in each field reach their peak colors.

North Dakota is no stranger to growing sunflowers, either. The state's abundance of the beautiful stalks can be traced back to the 19th century when Ukrainian immigrants settled in the area and brought with them the gardening skills to cultivate the golden perennials.

While the trail map offers visitors an easy and surefire way to get their sunflower fix this summer, the tourism board instructs visitors to make sure to be mindful of the diligent growers and landowners who work hard to maintain the state's sunflower bounty. Additionally, North Dakota Tourism has also strategically placed free edible sunflower seeds in mailboxes at a handful of the sunflower fields on the map. A tasty snack and a free photo opp all in one? Count us in.