We found the perfect, last-minute holiday gift for nature lovers

Need a last-minute gift idea that will make you, the receiver, and the entire state feel good? It’s a state park pass, which will give the gift recipient access to state parks and parking, making it easy to bolt away for a hike or a swim or even a historical visit.

In California, the pass can be purchased as an e-gift card and be delivered instantly by email, so you don’t need to worry about your package arriving late. Choose the Golden Poppy Online E-gift Card for $130.22, allowing you to write a gift message and select when the email arrives. The amount covers the annual pass (which is a rear view mirror hanger) for entry into any of the state parks and the cost for mailing it —or the recipient can choose anything from the California State Parks Online Store, such as hoodies, socks, books, maps and more. However, the pass can’t be used for campgrounds without an additional reservation/fee.

Similarly, in Alabama, you can purchase a state parks gift card, which can be used for food, golf, lodging, camping, gift shops and gate fees. Because of its flexible use, you can buy the gift card in any amount and choose a digital card that arrives via email or a physical card sent by mail. Both options allow you to customize a personal message to your recipient.

In Maine, you can purchase a state park pass for day-use, but it takes 7-10 business days to mail, too late for Christmas this year. But wait! If you physically go to a park, you can purchase one and walk away with it the same day.

Not all states have an annual pass for their parks system. In Kansas and some other states, drivers can pay a small surcharge when they register their car to get the annual pass (which expires when their registration does). The Kansas State Parks Passport is only $15.50—but not really something you can give as a holiday gift unless if you are hovering over your relative or friend at the very moment they are completing their DMV paperwork.

These states do not require an entry fee for their state parks: Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee, according to stateparkpass.com. That’s amazing—but again, not helpful for us in last-minute gift-giving.

It’s definitely worth it to investigate and see what your state offers. An annual state park pass is great, healthy gift that makes connecting with nature more likely in 2024!