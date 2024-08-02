When is Simone Biles competing in Paris next? Here's Team USA's artistic gymnastics schedule.

You've seen her smiling with her goat necklace, taking the podium with her teammates and receiving her hold medals, all while solidifying her status as the Greatest Gymnast of All Time, but you still want more Simone Biles. Lucky for fans, the elite athlete will be back in the arena for several more days during the Paris Olympics and viewers can once again watch her fly through the air through the finals on Monday, August 5.

When is Simone Biles competing in Paris next? Team USA artistic gymnastics schedule

Tune in on Saturday, August 3, starting at 10:20am ET, for the first day of event finals, the women's vault competition, at which Simone Biles will compete. The women's uneven bars final begins at 8am on Sunday, August 4, and Suni Lee is slated to compete for Team USA. The last day of artistic gymnastics is Monday, August 5, with Biles competing in the women's balance beam finals at 5:36am ET and the women's floor exercise final starting at 7:20am ET. All competitions will air on NBC and Peacock, along with live replays during the prime time broadcast at 7:30pm each night.

When is Simon Biles competing?

Biles is slated to compete in the finals for women's vault, balance beam and floor exercise.

How many medals has Simon Biles won?

So far, Biles has won two gold medals at Paris 2024. She and Team USA won gold for the Women's Artistic Team All-Around and Biles won another gold medal with the Women's Artistic Individual All-Around event.

What other Team USA gymnastics should you look out for?

With 27-year-old Biles nicknamed the "grandma" for Team USA, it's likely that some familiar faces will be the stars of the team at the next summer Olympics in Los Angeles 2028. Sunisa (Suni) Lee stunned at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and is still someone to watch on 2024's Team USA. She shared the podium with Biles on August 1 when she took home the bronze medal in the Women's Artistic Individual All-Around event.

Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera are also on Team USA. Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong serve as alternates and have not competed in the Olympics so far this year

How to watch the Paris Olympics in the U.S.

The Olympics air live on NBC, USA Network and E!, and stream on Peacock and NBC Olympics platforms, where full event replays will are available, including prime-time replays of key events every night at 7:30pm ET.