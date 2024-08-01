London is one of the most searched destinations on Google Flights for summer 2024. If London is on your travel list, consider flying to London on a daytime flight before you book that overnight flight. There are ample flights from East Coast airports, including Newark, JFK, and even Chicago.

You may know that the majority of U.S. to London flights depart in the evening from 6pm to 11pm and arrive at staggered times from early morning until right before noon. There’s a five-hour time difference between the East Coasts and London, so the arrival time can get a bit tricky with an early-evening flight.

I was originally going to fly on an 8pm flight on United from Newark Liberty to Heathrow that would get me to the city before 9am. I thought about the prospects of getting to my hotel exhausted, hungry, jet-lagged, and irritable. Instead, since I was traveling on a Sunday, I opted to try an 8:30am flight from Newark to London. This option landed in London at 8:40 pm. Since I was traveling on a Sunday, I didn’t have to forfeit another vacation day so it was really not a hard choice to make. Yes, I did have to pay for another night in a hotel, but it’s worth that cost and here’s why.

You'll arrive refreshed

First, your body can stay more on a regular schedule. Sure, it’s a long flight, but daytime flying allows you to arrive in enough time to get to the hotel by 9:30pm, check in to a room that’s sure to be ready, drop your bags, freshen up and head out to a pub for a late snack and brew. The overnight flight, on the contrary, likely causes a lack of sleep and a feeling of immediate exhaustion—plus, chances are that your room won’t be ready at your hotel before 11am.

The next morning following the daytime flight, you’re well-rested and can plan a busy day in London. If you arrive exhausted on the morning after an overnight flight the only thing on your morning agenda will be a nap, followed by caffeine beverages and headache medicine.

The Sunday night that I arrived in London I felt excited and in a good headspace. I wasn’t exhausted and had patience for the arrival process at the airport. My hotel had no line at reception and I was in my room in five minutes. In less than 30 minutes I was in the heart of the city eating a light meal and taking in the thrills of London. I swear I will never take an overnight flight to London ever again.

You'll save money

You can fly economy and it’s not so bad. Overnight flights in coach aren’t comfy, we all know that. Daytime flights can be a mix of snoozing, listening to music and watching movies. On overnight flights, you’re goal to sleep deeply rarely happens.

So, the next time that London’s calling you across “the pond” consider researching your daytime flight options.

Instead of cobbling together a few hours of sleep on overnight red-eye flight, when you fly daytime you are spending the hours of your flight the way you want, and you still arrive at a great hour in London. The cost of an extra night in a hotel is worth your vacation dollars, trust me on that. Just be sure to alert your hotel provider that you will be arriving in the evening and to hold your room for a late arrival. You can even call the front desk of the hotel on your way from the airport to ensure all is set.