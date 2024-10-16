You can still see this once-in-a-lifetime comet

If you're like a lot of Americans, your social media feed this week has been filled with images of a comet trailing a long tail behind it--—and it's pretty amazing to think we are seeing a comet that won't be around again for another 80,000 years. It gives you a sense of awe. It's not too late to see it, although its tail won't be as long as it was earlier in the week. Here are a few tips on how to accomplish seeing the phenomenon NASA calls a "dirty snowball," which has the proper name of Tsuchinshan.

According to CBS News, the comet should remain visible to the naked eye until October 21. On Thursday, the year’s largest supermoon will start to rise, and people have been seeing the Northern Lights in places like the Midwest. This means this has been an extraordinary year for anyone interested in cool things happening in the dark skies.

This comet was discovered last year by the Tsuchinshan Chinese Observatory. To see it, find Venus just after sundown (depending on where you are, it may be the only star in the sky at that point) and look to the right of it. It may be easier to see the comet with your peripheral vision. And for sure, binoculars will help. Make sure you have a clear view of the horizon, with no trees in the way. Good luck seeing this incredible streak in the sky!