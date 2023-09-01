You can turn your hotel points into hard-to-get concert tickets

Traveling sure has its perks—in more ways than one. Marriott’s loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy, allows members to earn points from hotel stays that can be applied for discounts on future bookings. However, Marriott Bonvoy’s Moments program also allows members to use those points to score access to events and experiences like concerts, culinary experiences, and sports games.

Hot ticket concerts from artists like Madonna, Drake, the Eagles, and Billy Joel are all available through this program and give insiders a sneaky way to snag coveted and hard-to-get tickets. You can search the system via artist or venue and date to see where and when all your favorite performers will be on stage.

Other exclusive experiences are available through the rewards program, including a one-on-one with Hot Ones host Sean Evans, an underwater photo expedition with an award-winning photographer, attending a meditation retreat at a Buddhist temple in China, and so much more.

So next time you’re counting down the minutes until those tickets go on sale, remember there’s another way to get perks and score that adventure.