Deck the halls and get ready for the holidays at the best European-style Christmas markets in the U.S.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, thanks to festive holiday markets held coast to coast in November and December. These fun, festive fairs are a nod to Europe's Christmas markets, which have been held in cities, towns, and villages for centuries.

Festooned in twinkling lights and boughs of holly, you'll fa-la-love the Christmas markets in Chicago, Denver, New York, and beyond. Each market is unique, but nearly all feature food, shopping, and festive activities, from musical entertainment to meet-and-greets with Santa to holiday activities.

Strolling these seasonal markets filled with food, trinkets, and merriment is a must. These markets are the place to stock up on stocking stuffers, gifts, and ornaments while indulging in savory and sweet treats like bratwurst and donuts and drinks like glühwein (mulled wine), cider, and hot chocolate.

Bundle up and get ready to eat, drink, and be merry at the best Christmas markets in the U.S.

