1. The Great Dickens Christmas Fair | Daly City, CA
The Great Dickens Christmas Fair is one of the most unique holiday markets in the U.S. Organizers transform the Cow Palace arena outside San Francisco into Dickensian London with hundreds of performers and vendors dressed in Victorian costumes. Wander through music halls and festive shops filled with handmade goods, have a pint at Mad Sal's Dockside Inn, and sample festive foods like roasted chestnuts, fish and chips, and Christmas pudding. Interact with beloved Dickens' characters like Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit, and Father Christmas. Spend a few hours here and you'll be laden with jewelry, leather goods, candles, ceramics, accessories, and an abundance of Christmas cheer. In 2024, the fair celebrates 40 years with new activities, including a miniature live steam train, Champagne tasting, Port and chocolate tasting, the Jekyll and Hyde Pub Crawl, and The Dark Garden Corset Experience, an authentic Victorian corset fitting.
Nov 23–24, Nov 29–Dec 1; Dec 7–8, Dec 14–15, Dec 21–22, 2024 (10am-6pm).
Cow Palace Exhibition Halls, 2600 Geneva Boulevard, Daly City