Carmel Christkindlmarkt | Carmel, IN
Photograph: Roben BellomoCarmel Christkindlmarkt | Carmel, IN
Photograph: Roben Bellomo

The best Christmas markets in the U.S.

Deck the halls and get ready for the holidays at the best European-style Christmas markets in the U.S.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, thanks to festive holiday markets held coast to coast in November and December. These fun, festive fairs are a nod to Europe's Christmas markets, which have been held in cities, towns, and villages for centuries.

Festooned in twinkling lights and boughs of holly, you'll fa-la-love the Christmas markets in Chicago, Denver, New York, and beyond. Each market is unique, but nearly all feature food, shopping, and festive activities, from musical entertainment to meet-and-greets with Santa to holiday activities.

Strolling these seasonal markets filled with food, trinkets, and merriment is a must. These markets are the place to stock up on stocking stuffers, gifts, and ornaments while indulging in savory and sweet treats like bratwurst and donuts and drinks like glühwein (mulled wine), cider, and hot chocolate.

Bundle up and get ready to eat, drink, and be merry at the best Christmas markets in the U.S.

Best Christmas markets in the USA

1. The Great Dickens Christmas Fair | Daly City, CA

Photograph: Courtesy Great Dickens Christmas Fair

The Great Dickens Christmas Fair is one of the most unique holiday markets in the U.S. Organizers transform the Cow Palace arena outside San Francisco into Dickensian London with hundreds of performers and vendors dressed in Victorian costumes. Wander through music halls and festive shops filled with handmade goods, have a pint at Mad Sal's Dockside Inn, and sample festive foods like roasted chestnuts, fish and chips, and Christmas pudding. Interact with beloved Dickens' characters like Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit, and Father Christmas. Spend a few hours here and you'll be laden with jewelry, leather goods, candles, ceramics, accessories, and an abundance of Christmas cheer. In 2024, the fair celebrates 40 years with new activities, including a miniature live steam train, Champagne tasting, Port and chocolate tasting, the Jekyll and Hyde Pub Crawl, and The Dark Garden Corset Experience, an authentic Victorian corset fitting.

Nov 23–24, Nov 29–Dec 1; Dec 7–8, Dec 14–15, Dec 21–22, 2024 (10am-6pm).

Cow Palace Exhibition Halls, 2600 Geneva Boulevard, Daly City

2. Christkindlmarkt | Bethlehem, PA

Photograph: Courtesy Live Nation

As you might expect in a town called Bethlehem, this Pennsylvania town is a big Christmas destination just like its Biblical namesake (it even calls itself The Christmas City). The annual Christkindlmarkt covers 10 acres (about the size of 7.5 football fields) with shopping, food, and live music. Check off everything on your Christmas shopping list with more than 100 vendors like Christmas decoration company Käthe Wohlfahrt coming from as far away as Germany to help you find everything from art to home goods. Feast on traditional German treats like strudel and pretzels, plus modern street food favorites like chicken and waffles.

Nov 15–17, 22–24, 29–30, Dec 1, 5–8, 12–15, 19–22, 2024. (Thur: 10am–6pm, Fri–Sat: 10am–8pm, Sun: 10am–6pm).

PNC Plaza at SteelStacks, 645 East First Street

3. Christmas Village | Baltimore, MD

Photograph: Courtesy of Christmas Village

Inspired by Nuremberg's historic 16th-century Christkindlesmarkt, Baltimore’s Inner Harbor comes alive with authentic German holiday spirit from Thanksgiving week through Christmas Eve. Covered in thousands of lights (including the gorgeously lit Glühwein Pyramide, a German wooden Christmas tower of mulled wine), Christmas Village in Baltimore combines an indoor and outdoor holiday market with an amusement park and beer garden. Stay warm with a mug of glühwein and Belgian fries, or, if the cold doesn’t bother you, grab a large stein of German beer on tap at the Hofbrau stall.

Nov 23–24, Dec 2–3, 9–10, 16–17, 2024. (Sun–Thur: noon–8pm, Fri–Sat: noon–9pm). Closed Nov 25–27.

West Shore Park, 501 Light Street, Baltimore

4. Denver Christkindlmarket | Denver, CO

Photograph: Courtesy Denver Christkindlmarket

Not only is Denver Christkindlmarket in Civic Center Park an authentic German holiday market complete with wooden huts, glühwein, and Krampus, but it is also a certified green event by the City of Denver. Since 1998, locals have celebrated the season under twinkling lights in the heart of Denver. Revelers can reserve a table in Festival Hall and listen to music, walk through VISIT DENVER's Mile High Tree, the U.S.'s tallest LED Christmas tree, and buy handmade holiday gifts from international vendors and local small businesses.

Nov 22–Dec 14 (Mon–Wed: 11am–7pm, Thur–Sat: 11am–9pm, Sun: 11am–7pm, Thanksgiving Day, Nov 28: 11am - 4pm; Festival Hall Hours: Thur–Sat: 11am–10pm); Dec 15–23, 2024 (11am–9pm; Festival Hall Hours: Thur–Sat: 11am–10pm).

Civic Center Park, 101 14th Avenue, Denver

5. Christkindlmarket | Chicago, IL

Photograph: Grace DuVal for Time Out

Inspired by the 16th-century Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany, Christkindlmarket Chicago has exclusive vendors selling whimsical gifts, Christmas ornaments, and handmade wooden nutcrackers, plus savory and sweet treats like roasted nuts, fresh pretzels, bratwurst and hot spiced wine. The outdoor German-style market is so popular there are two locations, one on Daley Plaza in Chicago and one at RiverEdge Park in nearby Aurora, Illinois.

Daley Plaza location: Nov 22–Dec 24, 2024. (Sun–Thur: 11am–8pm, Fri–Sat: 11am–9pm, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve, Dec 24: 11am–4pm).

50 W Washington Street, Chicago

Aurora location: Nov 22–Dec 15 (Thur: 11am–7pm, Fri–Sat: 11am–9pm, Sun: 11am–6pm, Thanksgiving Day: 11am–4pm); Dec 16–18 (11am–7pm); Dec 19-24, 2024 (Thur: 11am–7pm, Fri–Sat: 11am–9pm, Sun: 11am–6pm, Christmas Eve: 11am–4pm).

RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora

6. Carmel Christkindlmarkt | Carmel, IN

Photograph: Roben Bellomo

Central Indiana is transformed into a nostalgic winter wonderland each November and December at Carmel Christkindlmarkt. An outdoor ice skating rink is the centerpiece of this outdoor German-style Christmas market. Stroll the stalls of ornaments, cuckoo clocks, and nutcrackers, and indulge in festive foods like raclette sandwiches and pretzels. Children can see German artisans blow glass and carve wood in the Werkstatt (workshop) and write letters to Santa and decorate cookies at the Kinderecke (kids' corner). This year, the market is serving feuerzangenbowle, a flaming glühwein cocktail, and klöße, large potato dumplings.

Nov 23 (noon–9pm), Nov 24 (noon–8pm), Nov 27 (noon–9pm), Nov 28 (4pm–9pm), Nov 29–30 (noon–9pm), Dec 1 (noon–8pm), Dec 4–5 (4pm–9pm), Dec 6–7 (noon–9pm), Dec 8 (noon–8pm), Dec 11–12 (4pm–9pm), Dec 13–14 (noon-9pm), Dec 15 (noon–8pm), Dec 16–17 (4pm–9pm), Dec 18–19 (4pm–9pm), Dec 20–21 (noon–9pm), Dec 22 (noon–8pm), Dec 23 (noon–9pm), Dec 24, 2024 (noon–4pm). Closed Thanksgiving Day.

10 Carter Green, Carmel

7. Union Square Market | New York, NY

Photograph: Courtesy Union Square Holiday Market

New York is a quintessential Christmas city, and the Union Square Holiday Market is NYC’s essential holiday market. This year’s market features over 185 vendors, so you can find something for all those hard-to-shop-for friends and relatives. Weave your way through the labyrinth of stalls and treat yourself to sweet and savory treats as a reward for crossing everything off your shopping list.

Nov 14–Dec 24, 2024 (Mon–Fri: 11am–8pm, Sat–Sun 10am–8pm.

Union Square Park, New York

8. D.C. Holiday Market | Washington, D.C.

Photograph: Courtesy DC Downtown Holiday Market

D.C.’s bustling Holiday Market turns 19th Street, NW (just north of Dupont Circle park) into a daily block party. In addition to the vendors, there are over 30 performances from local musicians. But of course, the main reason to go is for shopping. The D.C. Holiday Market features more than 30 local artists, crafters, and small businesses, food vendors selling mini donuts and roasted nuts, and live entertainment by regional performers.

Nov 22–Dec 15, 2024 (Mon–Fri: noon–8pm, Sat–Sun: 11am–8pm). Closed Thanksgiving Day.

1500 block of 19th Street, NW, Washington, D.C.

9. Christmas Village | Philadelphia, PA

Photograph: Courtesy Visit Philadelphia

Travel the world without ever leaving Philadelphia. Christmas Village takes over Philly’s LOVE Park from late November through Christmas Eve. Shop for gifts from all over the world. In addition to shops and holiday foods, there are rides for the kids, plus beer and wine tastings for the adults. The Christmas Village is one of a quartet of holiday happenings in Philadelphia, which include the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market and the Ice Rink at Dilworth Park and the Festival of Trees.

Nov 23–Dec 24, 2024. (Sun–Thur: noon–8pm, Fri–Sat: noon–9pm, Thanksgiving Day: 9am–5pm, Christmas Eve: noon–5pm).

LOVE Park & City Hall, 1500 Arch Street, Philadelphia

10. Kerstmarkt | Holland, MI

Photograph: Courtesy Holland Area Visitors Bureau

Many cities have German-style markets around the holidays, but Holland, Michigan, celebrates its Dutch heritage with Kerstmarkt (similar to traditional markets that pop up across the Netherlands every December). Held at 8th Street Market Place in front of the Civic Center, Kerstmarkt features 35 rotating vendors in charming wooden booths. Special market events can also pop up, so make sure to check the calendar.

Nov 23 (9am–6pm), Nov 29 (11am–8pm), Nov 30 (9am–6pm), Dec 6 (3pm–8pm), Dec 7 (9am–6pm), Dec 13 (3pm–8pm), Dec 14 (9am–6pm), Dec 20 (3pm–8pm), Dec 21, 2024 (9am–6pm).

8th Street Market Place, 150 West 8th Street, Holland

11. Tomball German Fest | Tomball, TX

Photograph: Courtesy Tomball German Festival & Christmas Market

You will find plenty of festive gemütlichkeit (friendliness) at the three-day Tomball German Fest. In the expansive open-air market, browse the 150-plus stalls for arts and crafts, Christmas baubles, and German souvenirs. The German heritage festival features a variety of music and dance acts performed on three stages and tempting holiday treats made by local vendors. Don't miss the bier stein hoist contest, yodeling contest, dance fest, and schuhplattler (folk dance) contest.

Dec 13 (6pm–10pm), Dec 14 (10am–10pm), Dec 15, 2024 (10am–6pm).

201 S. Elm Street, Tomball

12. Old World Christmas Market | Elkhart Lake, WI

Photograph: Courtey The Osthoff Resort

Elkhart Lake is a bit off the beaten path, but the 26th annual Old World Christmas Market is worth the roughly one-hour drive from Milwaukee and nearly two-hour drive from Madison. Inspired by Christkindlesmarkt of Nuremberg, Germany. The Osthoff Resort hosts regional and international artisans each year for their festive market. The giant heated tent contains unique treasures like Czech glass-blown ornaments, German hand-carved nutcrackers, fresh Christmas wreaths, handmade jewelry, and plenty more for your holiday shopping. You’ll also find horse-drawn wagon rides, ornament-making activities and tasty German food like sauerbraten and potato pancakes.

Dec 6–15, 2024 (10am–5pm).

Osthoff Resort, 101 Osthoff Avenue, Elkhart Lake

13. Helen’s Christmas Market | Helen, GA

Photograph: Shutterstock

Helen's Christmas Market is a jolly good time. Located 90 minutes from Atlanta, the weekend holiday market in downtown Market Platz and Unicoi Hill Park is packed with festive cheer. The 17th annual market (formerly called Christkindlmarkt) has dozens of white-tented booths selling handmade Christmas decorations and artisanal gifts, plus savory and sweet foods and drinks to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Nov 30–Dec 1, Dec 7–8, 2024 (10am–5pm).

Unicoi Hill Park, North Main Street, Helen

