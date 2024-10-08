Certain grocery stores in America are "it" destinations that draw tourism all on their own. These are the ones to visit.

These 9 U.S. grocery stores are attractions any tourist should add to their trip

According to TikTok, grocery stores are the new “it” destinations for travelers, and why shouldn’t they be? Supermarkets are both a practical and enjoyable stop on any trip. Think—free entry, air-conditioned and stocked with accessibly priced souvenirs, snacks and snippets of local culture. Consider us convinced.

We're not talking about ho-hum, run-of-the-mill stores here, either. The United States is full of excellent, completely unique and trip-worthy grocery stores that offer plenty of local character and hours of entertainment—and plenty of food, of course. Here are nine of the nation’s most intriguing grocery stores to seek out.

