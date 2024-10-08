1. Uwajimaya (Seattle)
You could go to the Seattle Aquarium, or you could stop into Uwajimaya Seattle, where the fish counter is accentuated with plenty of live sea creatures, swimming in columns until they meet their culinary demise. Beyond the giant crabs, this enormous pan-Asian superstore features ready-to-eat sushi and Chinese barbeque, aisles of imported chips, snacks, candies and more, plus a plethora of noodles, rice, sauces, condiments and so much more.
A full produce section and butcher counter stocks all the necessities, plus specialty cuts. The store even has non-edible delights—it's home to a beauty supply area, kitchenware shop and Japanese bookstore.