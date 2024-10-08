Subscribe
Stew Leonard's has locations in New York and Connecticut.
These 9 U.S. grocery stores are attractions any tourist should add to their trip

Certain grocery stores in America are "it" destinations that draw tourism all on their own. These are the ones to visit.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
According to TikTok, grocery stores are the new “it” destinations for travelers, and why shouldn’t they be? Supermarkets are both a practical and enjoyable stop on any trip. Think—free entry, air-conditioned and stocked with accessibly priced souvenirs, snacks and snippets of local culture. Consider us convinced.

We're not talking about ho-hum, run-of-the-mill stores here, either. The United States is full of excellent, completely unique and trip-worthy grocery stores that offer plenty of local character and hours of entertainment—and plenty of food, of course. Here are nine of the nation’s most intriguing grocery stores to seek out.

U.S. grocery store tourism spots

1. Uwajimaya (Seattle)

Photograph: Shutterstock/LifeisticAC

You could go to the Seattle Aquarium, or you could stop into Uwajimaya Seattle, where the fish counter is accentuated with plenty of live sea creatures, swimming in columns until they meet their culinary demise. Beyond the giant crabs, this enormous pan-Asian superstore features ready-to-eat sushi and Chinese barbeque, aisles of imported chips, snacks, candies and more, plus a plethora of noodles, rice, sauces, condiments and so much more.

A full produce section and butcher counter stocks all the necessities, plus specialty cuts. The store even has non-edible delights—it's home to a beauty supply area, kitchenware shop and Japanese bookstore.

2. Stew Leonard's

Photograph: Courtesy Stew Leonard's

Recently popularized on a hometown visit in the lastest season of The Bachelorette, Stew Leonard's is a suburban grocery store with locations in Connecticut and New York that's a must-visit. The animatronic cows promoting the store's daily-delivered fresh dairy are worth seeing, but the it's also full of ready-to-eat seasonal treats like summertime lobster rolls and autumnal apple cider doughnuts.

The stores are also a hub for kids, with family-friendly programming that includes cooking classes, toddler chocolate workshops, spooky Halloween events and so much more. Did we mention there’s in-house soft serve and fro-yo?

3. Berkeley Bowl

Originally housed in a former bowling alley (hence, the name), Berkeley Bowl is a Bay Area institution with two locations in its namesake city. Browse the bulk containers of dry goods, snacks, seeds, grains and more before heading to the extensive produce section with an abundance of organic, local and rare fruits and vegetables. A hot-bar offers plenty of ready-to-eat options, and shelves are well stocked with abundant options sourced from around the globe. The craft beer and California wine selection is great, too.

4. Jungle Jim's International Market

Photograph: Shutterstock/George Wirt

A specialty supermarket like no other, Cincinnati's premiere grocer even offers in-store tours with safari and scavenger hunt to help visitors get the most out of the massive store. Jungle Jim's has aisles of international fare, speciality sweets and sodas, more than 1,500 hot sauces and much more in its elaborately decorated space.

Jungle Jim's is also there to help customers make the most of its products; the store offers cooking classes, has its own podcast and an app to help navigate the shop. 

5. Mitsuwa Marketplace

Photograph: Shutterstock/EQRoy

Mitsuwa Marketplace, which is more than 92,000 square feet, is a destination that's sure to please any visitor in its vicinity. Abundant Japanese ingredients await at Mitsuwa's locations in California, Hawaii, Texas, Chicago and New Jersey. Shoppers at the Edgewood, N.J. location can score lots of produce, Wagyu beef, seafood, instant noodles and condiments galore.

The shop also features a sushi counter, a Japanese confectionery, a Japanese pickle shop, and a creamery. Tired of shopping for food? A book shop, beauty counter, and arcade can keep shoppers occupied all day.

6. Your DeKalb Farmers Market

One of Atlanta's largest and most diverse supermarkets, this international superstore should be on any Georgia traveler’s itinerary just to ogle at its abundance if not to stock up on essentials and rare imported ingredients.

A visit to Your DeKalb Farmers Market means the chance to Bbrowse more than 400 cheese from almost every continent and learn about rare poultry, wild fish, specialty produce and so much more. Aisles are stocked with fancy Chinese teas, dried noodles and bulk spices and unusual snacks from across the globe. An in-house cafe with a menu of stews, curries, baked pastas and a salad bar feels more like an international food hall than a grocery store eatery.

7. Erewhon

Photograph: Time Out/Patricia Kelly Yeo

Essentially synonymous with expensive, Erewhon is a chain of California specialty stores preferred by celebrities, influencers and their private chefs. A popular destination for voyeuristic TikTok videos, Erewhon is known for its pricey produce, pre-made meals and $20 smoothies.

Even if you’re not willing to splurge, it’s worth looking around, particularly if you want to spot a famous face or try a social-media famous bite. And while discounts are rare, some items aren’t egregiously overpriced, like Erewhon’s own line of dried spices, fruits, or nuts that come in their own branded jars you can use for years to come. It’s a sustainable, practical and delicious souvenir.

8. Citarella Gourmet Market

While this East Coast mini-chain has a scattering of locations in Manhattan and Connecticut, Citarella is perhaps most famous for its stores in The Hamptons, the tony beach resort area on Long Island.

The East Hampton location features prominently in Ina Garten’s shows and the Southhampton market is a magnet for famous faces. In addition to people watching, you’ll find standard groceries, as well as a high-end butcher counter, seafood shop and plenty of prepared foods to feast on. It’s also a fun spot to scope out small, indie snack and ingredient brands, as well as imported products.

9. Wegmans

Ali Garber

Gluten-free eaters will be elated with the store's selection of snacks and specialty items, while those with sweet tooths can indulge in a seasonal bakery known for its pies and cakes.

