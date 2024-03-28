United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

The Oculus
Photograph: Shutterstock

The most beautiful train stations in the U.S.

Maybe you don't even need to take a train; these stations are so lovely they're worth visiting regardless!

Erika Mailman
Written by
Erika Mailman
Advertising

No one ever really wants to add time to their journey, but if you want to arrive early, have a beverage and a bite while you scope out the architecture of your train station, we are with you on this! And often, you’re stuck on a layover anyway, so a beautiful station can make your wait enjoyable. While some stations are lackluster, we adore the ones that inspire civic pride and make us gasp as the train pulls up. Props to the Amtrak website, Great American Stations, for showcasing the benefits of sustainably reusing older stations—and we love newer stations, too.

Interesting tidbit: if a train station has the word “union” in its title, it’s usually gorgeous! That’s because a “union station” originally serviced more than one railway, so its design was funded by two different pockets. Some of these are impressive enough that they’re worth visiting even if you aren’t booked on a train—and some have thriving food markets and retail that also make a stop worthwhile.

RECOMMENDED: The best train lounges in America

Beautiful train stations in the U.S.

Cincinnati Union Terminal | Cincinnati, OH
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flicr/Warren LeMay

1. Cincinnati Union Terminal | Cincinnati, OH

We adore this Amtrak station’s unusual shape as a semi-circular Art Deco edifice with an impressive terraced water cascade in front made of concrete and green terrazzo. It was inspired by Helsinki’s Central Station and completed in 1933. An embedded Seth Thomas clock and a grand arch of windows make this a civic masterpiece listed as a National Historic Landmark. Inside is the Cincinnati Museum Center, mosaic murals, an Omnimax theater, and the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center.

Grand Central Terminal | New York, NY
Photograph: Courtesy MTA

2. Grand Central Terminal | New York, NY

Yes, it’s Grand Central Terminal, not Grand Central Station, as people often refer to it, built as part of the City Beautiful movement. This iconic 1913 beauty sports the kind of façade that gives you New York feelings. On the main concourse ceiling, you’ll find the Celestial Ceiling with 12 gold-leaf constellations and 2,500 stars—the Zodiac was painted backward at the wish of founder Cornelius Vanderbilt to give viewers the divine, rather than human, perspective. Extensive renovations in the 1990s expanded the terminal and restored the celestial ceiling, damaged from decades of cigarette smoke. Renovations also added a second grand staircase to match the first part of the original plans, which were delayed for 84 years. At one point, discussion was underway to build a 55-foot tower designed by Marcel Breuer (the mid-century Modern guy we otherwise adore), which would have blocked the terminal’s edifice; thankfully, the idea was scrapped. In 1976, the station received National Register status, and since then, nearly $6 billion has been spent on needed restoration. Its subsidiary station, Grand Central Madison, opened in 2023 and showcases artwork by Yayoi Kusama and others.

Advertising
Denver Union Station | Denver, CO
Photograph: Courtesy Visit Denver/Scott Dressel-Martin

3. Denver Union Station | Denver, CO

A beautifully restored Beaux Arts station dating to 1914, this granite building is not only an active train station but a hub of shopping and dining under chandeliers in an impressive grand hall. Many luminaries have visited over the years, including several presidents—at one time, more than 50,000 visitors a day came through the station’s doors, especially during WWII when service members departed. A grand reopening took place in 2014.

Moynihan Train Hall, New York, NY
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flicr/Garrett Ziegler

4. Moynihan Train Hall, New York, NY

We love paying homage to newer builds in America’s rail infrastructure—especially when it incorporates the reuse of a historic building. Moynihan Train Hall is Amtrak’s new home in the historic James A. Farley Post Office building with its gorgeous columned façade. (Penn Station’s original 1910 glamorous above-ground station was demolished in 1966 to build Madison Square Garden—a big loss for preservationists—but tracks and concourses still operate in today’s Penn Station below the Garden). At Moynihan Train Hall, passengers bask in sunlight from the 92-foot skylights in the spectacular atrium, criss-crossed with interesting metalwork. It opened to the public in January 2021 and was an answer to Penn’s overcrowding, designed by the same firm that designed the 1910 station and incorporated much of the same Beaux-Arts aesthetic.

Advertising
Whitefish Station | Whitefish, MT
Photograph: Shutterstock/Robert Paulus

5. Whitefish Station | Whitefish, MT

This station has a little of Bavaria in Montana, with half-timbered walls and large dormers. It was restored in the 1990s and includes an indoor waiting room, railroad offices and the Stumptown Historical Society. Built for the Burlington Northern Railroad in 1928, it was continuously used for 60 years and is now an active Amtrak station. The upstairs is leased back to BNSF Railway, the successor to the original rail line. This beautiful station is on the National Register of Historic Places.

6. Union Station | Worcester, MA

This standout station boasts two gleaming white marble towers with spires in this architecturally fascinating building. Completed in 1911, the station’s French-Renaissance style welcomed travelers on the Boston and Albany Railroad (B&A), as well as the New York, New Haven and Hartford and the Boston and Maine railroads. It had to be built to impress since it replaced an 1875 station with a 212-foot clock tower (these towers are still a stately 175 feet). Boarded up and fallen into ruin, the station was rescued to reopen to passengers in July 2000. It hosts trains from Amtrak and the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority commuter rail system.

 

Advertising
South Station | Boston, MA
Photograph: Shutterstock/Marcio Jose Bastos Silva

7. South Station | Boston, MA

This busy place serves Amtrak, the MBTA Red and Silver lines, and various intercity transit lines. Its gorgeous curved facade is crowned by a clock with an eagle atop it starting to spread its wings. Opened in 1899, it was originally a union station built for five different rail systems, which have since been consolidated or are defunct. It was rescued from the wrecking ball and placed on the National Register in 1975. It is a beautiful sight in the middle of downtown, offering plenty of dining options while you await your ride.

Union Station | Los Angeles, CA
Photograph: Shutterstock/Kit Leong

8. Union Station | Los Angeles, CA

Created in 1933 as a joint venture between the Southern Pacific, Union Pacific, and Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe rail behemoths and opened in 1939, this station is an impressive terminal, the largest in the West. Its style is Mission Moderne, a combination of Spanish Colonial, Mission Revival and Art Deco. This National Register station cost $11 million to build and opened, like a Hollywood premiere, with much fanfare. The celebration lasted three days and was attended by a crowd of 500,000. Today, Amtrak and Metrolink operate through the station.

Advertising
John W. Olver Transit Center | Greenfield, MA
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flicr/Massachusetts Office Of Travel & Tourism

9. John W. Olver Transit Center | Greenfield, MA

We adore the modern look of this building, the first net-zero transit center in the country. Materials like brick and stone convey the town's historical importance, and the curving form imparts a sense of motion—almost like a train departing the station on its tracks. Its sustainable components include daylight modeling, a solar wall, a biomass boiler, photovoltaics, and geothermal wells. In fact, the outperforming building produces more energy than it uses. Take a quick walk to Main Street for its shops and dining, then board the Amtrak Vermonter and Valley Flyer here.

Main Street Station | Richmond, VA
Photo: Courtesy of Virginia Tourism Corporation

10. Main Street Station | Richmond, VA

This active station hosts Amtrak, Megabus, GRTC and the Pulse, as well as offering bike-share and a connector to the Virginia Capital Trail. Built in 1901, the Second Renaissance Revival-style station was intended to show off the city’s wealth and create civic pride. In 1958, the interstate was built directly adjacent to the architectural gem, affecting views. Over the years, fires and floods have also wreaked havoc, but today it’s still a beautiful historic site with dining, an art gallery and quick access to entertainment nearby.

Advertising
Flagstaff Amtrak Station | Flagstaff, AZ
Photograph: Courtesy Discover Flagstaff

11. Flagstaff Amtrak Station | Flagstaff, AZ

The train station here was once one of the most important buildings in downtown Flagstaff and still operates as an Amtrak station and visitors center. Built in 1926 for the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway, this adorable Tudor Revival-style station showcases half-timbering, chimneys, pitched rooflines, and gables. Inside, a model railroad entertains with miniature locomotives and offers a look at Flagstaff’s downtown as it would have looked in the 1920s.

World Trade Center Oculus | New York, NY
Photograph: Shutterstock

12. World Trade Center Oculus | New York, NY

This modern station designed by Santiago Calatrava is a hub for 12 subway lines and serves the PATH rapid transit system. Inside, dozens of shops and restaurants cater to more than a million people weekly. The Oculus is emotionally significant for many as it was built in alignment with the sun’s solar angles on each September 11, from the time of the first plane’s striking at 8:46am, to the collapse of the second tower at 10:28am—a central skylight washes the floor with a beam of light, as the website explains.

Advertising
Chicago Union Station | Chicago, IL
Photograph: Shutterstock

13. Chicago Union Station | Chicago, IL

This 1925 station was originally designed by Daniel Burnham—of New York’s Flatiron Building fame—and completed by Graham, Anderson, Probst and White. Its restored Great Hall is a feat of spectacular design, with cream and gold arches, statuary and columns, and a gigantic arching skylight. The station serves Amtrak and Metra riders and will celebrate its centennial in 2025. Amtrak has invested over $60 million in the station since 2010, and another $20 million on the tracks and associated systems. Its Metropolitan Lounge includes a modern space to get a snack, preboarding directly to the platform, showers and a children’s play space.

King Street Station | Seattle, WA
Photograph: Shutterstock/Felix Mizioznikov

14. King Street Station | Seattle, WA

This brick station with a tall tower serves Amtrak and Sounder commuter trains, as well as connections to streetcar and light rail trains. Opened in 1906 for the Great Northern Railway and the Northern Pacific Railway, the National Register station’s distinctive clock tower was inspired by Venice’s St. Mark’s Campanile and at one time was said to be the second largest timepiece on the Pacific Coast. A horrible drop ceiling once hid the lofty hand-carved coffered ceiling in a modernization scheme, replacing chandeliers with fluorescent lights—an outrage that has thankfully been reversed.

Advertising
Glenwood Springs Station | Glenwood Springs, CO
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flicr/james michael thomas

15. Glenwood Springs Station | Glenwood Springs, CO

We love the double medieval towers of this Amtrak train station with pyramid-shaped caps, often dusted by snow in colder months. The Romanesque Revival style depot is made of reddish brown brick and Frying Pan River red sandstone and dates to 1904. Nearby is the largest natural hot springs pool in the world, the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool.

Baltimore Penn Station | Baltimore, MD
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flicr/Daniel Lobo

16. Baltimore Penn Station | Baltimore, MD

A classically beautiful 1911 structure, this station serves Amtrak and MARC, with 3 million passengers a year. Plans are underway to restore and reimagine the station and surrounding Amtrak-owned buildings as a mixed-use development with retail, office, hotel, and residential space. The station will be repaired to masonry, windows, roofing, and other systems and outfitted for high-speed rail. See renderings of future development here, uploaded in March 2024.

 

Advertising
30th Street Station | Philadelphia, PA
Photograph: Shutterstock/Joaquin Ossorio Castillo

17. 30th Street Station | Philadelphia, PA

Officially termed the William H. Gray III 30th Street Station, this gorgeous National Register train station impresses with two massive porticoes (roof structures held up by columns) and statuary inside the Art Deco grand concourse. It serves Amtrak, SEPTA and NJ Transit trains as well as connecting bus lines, and is Amtrak’s third busiest station. Opened in 1933, its Solari board (the old-fashioned sign with times of arrivals and departures) is promised to be back on site as décor in 2027 after public outcry, and a 1991 renovation shored things up and added eateries. More renovations are underway since January 2024, so passengers should add extra time to get to boarding platforms and be aware that dining options may be temporarily limited.

Hattiesburg Station | Hattiesburg, MS
Photograph: Shutterstock/Sabrina Janelle Gordon

18. Hattiesburg Station | Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg was once known as Hub City for its interconnected rail lines and this station played a role in the booming lumber industry. Built in 1910, the beautiful Italian Renaissance depot has been in constant use since then, with a 2007 rededication after a $10 million restoration. Music recordings made in 1936 in the station itself by the Mississippi Jook Band may qualify this as the birthplace of rock and roll.

Advertising
Newton Station | Newton, KS
Photograph: Shutterstock/Sabrina Janelle Gordon

19. Newton Station | Newton, KS

This medieval-looking Tudor Revival-style depot was completed in 1930. It was modeled after Shakespeare’s house in Stratford-on-Avon, with scattered half-timbering and a steep slate roof. Inside, you’ll find heavy-beamed ceilings and more of the Shakespearean half-timbering. This was once a Harvey House with a dormitory for “Harvey Girls” upstairs.

Niles Station | Niles, MI
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flicr/FotoGuy 49057

20. Niles Station | Niles, MI

This 1892 station was built for Michigan Central Railroad and is still in use as an Amtrak passenger depot. The National Register brownstone building with a 60 foot Germanic clock tower is in the Richardsonian Romanesque style. It was used as a filming location for the movies Continental DivideMidnight Run and Only the Lonely. Permanent wiring for a Christmas scene from Only the Lonely now enables an annual holiday lighting ceremony.

Advertising
Memphis Central Station | Memphis, TN
Photograph: Courtesy Central Station Hotel

21. Memphis Central Station | Memphis, TN

This neoclassical station opened in 1914 and is an active Amtrak station and transit hub connecting to the historic Memphis trolley system and boasts an on-site hotel called the Central Station Hotel. It’s made out of Bedford limestone with a five-story brick tower with a beautiful terracotta cornice at the top. A $23 million renovation concluded in 1999.

Union Station | New Haven, CT
Photograph: Courtesy Market New Haven

22. Union Station | New Haven, CT

One of the top 10 busiest stations in Amtrak’s system, Connecticut’s 1920 Union Station serves Amtrak and commuter bus and rail connections. Designed by famed American architect Cass Gilbert (who also designed the U.S. Supreme Court Building), the 1917 Georgian building was placed on the National Register in 1975. It faced an unsure future with its building being shuttered and only platforms and stainless steel arched tunnels open to the public, but extensive renovations in the 1980s brought it back up to speed and grandeur. The Georgian brick exterior isn’t especially eye-catching from the outside, but the Beaux Arts interior is special. Inside the waiting room, ornate 35-foot ceilings are dotted with elegant chandeliers, and a grand clock is suspended within a niche. Natural light flows in through oversized arched windows, and passengers wait for trains on beautiful wooden built-in benches. Development plans are underway to expand and update the station.

Recommended

    More on train travel

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.