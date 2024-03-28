1. Cincinnati Union Terminal | Cincinnati, OH
We adore this Amtrak station’s unusual shape as a semi-circular Art Deco edifice with an impressive terraced water cascade in front made of concrete and green terrazzo. It was inspired by Helsinki’s Central Station and completed in 1933. An embedded Seth Thomas clock and a grand arch of windows make this a civic masterpiece listed as a National Historic Landmark. Inside is the Cincinnati Museum Center, mosaic murals, an Omnimax theater, and the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center.