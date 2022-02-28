If you’re scouting for your next vacay, the best cities for cat lovers in the USA are nigh-on purr-fect. Yeah, sorry...

For cat lovers looking to curl up in a cat-friendly city, the USA is the place to do it. Going simply by the numbers (according to Euromonitor), cats actually outnumber dogs by two million. That’s a lot of friendly (and maybe not-so-friendly – they’re cats, after all) felines!

So whether you’re moving or just want to take a vacation, there are lots of towns that keep kitties front of mind and tip of tail. The following areas boast the best cat cafes, adorable volunteer opportunities, cat-friendly rentals and hotels, cat yoga, and yes, even a cat mayor.

If this all sounds like a dream, pick up your pen, paper, and pussycat, and create a bucket list for the best cities for cat lovers in the USA.