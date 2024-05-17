United States
Timeout

The best small towns in the USA

From picturesque mountain towns to walkable antique villages, there’s a destination for every kind of vacationer

With summer on the horizon, most of us are consulting our calendars to plan the perfect last-minute summer getaway. While many people save this time of year for big bucket list trips and popular destinations, stifling crowds can certainly put a damper on that much-anticipated vacation. Instead, look to locales that are a bit off the beaten path and won’t draw in nearly as many visitors this season. Equally as charming and transportive yet a bit more unassuming, the best small towns in the USA bring the same appeal as any major city, with the added bonus of room to maneuver and not a line in sight. From the small town allure of the East Coast to the sprawling terrain of the Midwest and the adventurous activities out west, these are the best small towns in America worth visiting.

Best Small Towns in the USA

Hancock, New York
Photograph: Courtesy Delaware County Tourism Board

1. Hancock, New York

Conveniently located right off Route 17, Hancock, New York, is an outdoor lover’s paradise for those looking to escape city life in nearby Pennsylvania and New York City. Primed for water activities along the Upper Delaware River, the town’s Outdoor Adventure Recreation Services offers kayak, canoe, and tube rentals, while nearby East Branch Outfitters can help you with your fly fishing needs. Stick with the nature theme with a stay at the West Branch Angler Resort or French Woods Farmhouse.

White Rock, New Mexico
Photograph: Leslie Bucklin

2. White Rock, New Mexico

Named the Happiest Small Town in America by The Travel, White Rock is an uber-small town (with a population under 8,000) with a big dose of history. Bandelier National Monument not only serves as a breathtaking park with countless hiking trails but also gives history buffs something to remember—it’s filled with petroglyphs and remnants from Ancient Pueblan times. Plus, White Rock Overlook Park boasts some of the most stunning sunset views around. 

Leland, Michigan
Photograph: Courtesy Traverse City Tourism

3. Leland, Michigan

Is there anything that beats drinking wine on the water? This small lake town in Northwest Michigan brings the best of coastal charm to locals and visitors. You’ll be surprised to discover award-winning wineries and vineyards like Aurora Cellars and Verterra Winery right down the road, while those who are looking for a more lakey feel can head to Fishtown. This waterfront area is home to fisheries, restaurants, a family-run lodge, and plenty of boats to charter out on the water. 

Kanab, Utah
Photograph: Shutterstock/Layne V. Naylor

4. Kanab, Utah

Known for its abandoned old Western movie sets and picturesque slot canyons, the tiny town of Kanab is “magically unspoiled,” as its motto states. It’s within driving distance of three major national parks, but there are plenty of trails right in town. Plus, it’s becoming increasingly known for its burgeoning culinary scene.

McCook, Nebraska
Photograph: Courtesy Nebraska Tourism Commision

5. McCook, Nebraska

If you’re into art and leisure, this town not only boasts beautiful prairie and lake views but is also home to spots like Sutton House, 6th Floor Project art gallery, and James Beard Award-winning Sehnert’s Bakery. You’ll get a dose of art and culture mixed with top-tier food and brews. 

Girdwood, Alaska
Photograph: Courtesy Girdwood.com/Nicole Geils

6. Girdwood, Alaska

Forget traveling to the Swiss Alps and instead explore the small mountain town of Girdwood, open year-round for adventure. Here, you can partake in your favorite winter activities like skiing, snowmobiling, and glacier exploring and enjoy the best of aprés. Just hit up the Alyeska Nordic Spa, designed to help you sink into your wellness goals with hydrotherapy, saunas, and halotherapy.

Sugarcreek, Ohio
Photograph: Shutterstock/Nina Alizada

7. Sugarcreek, Ohio

Nicknamed “little Switzerland,” this small Ohio town is often called the gateway to Amish Country thanks to its influx of Swiss and German Amish immigrants that settled here. In that vein, the town resembles a retro Swiss town more than a destination in Ohio. And the nickname isn’t without merit—there are a plethora of Swiss cheese shops and even the world’s largest cuckoo clock in the town center. 

Crystal River, Florida
Photograph: Shutterstock.com

8. Crystal River, Florida

Located on the west coast of Florida, this riverside town is all about the manatees. A big draw, this small town is one of the only places in the world where you can swim with the underwater creatures in their natural habitat. Plus, the area is renowned for its springs, most notably Three Sisters Springs, with crystal clear waters (see how this town got its name?) and plenty of swimming and kayaking to be had.

Lambertville, New Jersey
Photograph: Cindy Kunnas

9. Lambertville, New Jersey

For a unique experience, Lambertville offers visitors a fun peek into Victorian-era homes and more antiques than you can imagine. Stay or dine at Lambertville Station, an award-winning inn and restaurant housed in a 19th-century train station. Fuel your antique shopping at one of the many tasty local coffee shops in the heart of town, and browse some of the art galleries while you sip.

Newberry, South Carolina
Photograph: Shutterstock/Panas Wiwatpanachat

10. Newberry, South Carolina

Named one of the most charming small towns in America by The Travel Channel, this Southern college town is known for its historic opera house, whose performers range from Willie Nelson and Olivia Newton-John to Flava Flav. Enjoy tastings at the local vineyard Enoree River Winery, or get out in nature at one of the area’s many lakes or trails.

Latrobe, Pennsylvania
Photograph: Shutterstock/George Raymond Gibbs

11. Latrobe, Pennsylvania

For those with a sweet tooth, add this destination to your must-see list. Home of the first banana split, Latrobe, Pennsylvania, boasts more than just desserts. Beer lovers can hit up the Latrobe Brewery, best known for the invention of Rolling Rock, while TV fans can step back in time at the Fred Rogers Exhibit that pays homage to the iconic Mr. Rogers, who counts Latrobe as his birthplace.

