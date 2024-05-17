With summer on the horizon, most of us are consulting our calendars to plan the perfect last-minute summer getaway. While many people save this time of year for big bucket list trips and popular destinations, stifling crowds can certainly put a damper on that much-anticipated vacation. Instead, look to locales that are a bit off the beaten path and won’t draw in nearly as many visitors this season. Equally as charming and transportive yet a bit more unassuming, the best small towns in the USA bring the same appeal as any major city, with the added bonus of room to maneuver and not a line in sight. From the small town allure of the East Coast to the sprawling terrain of the Midwest and the adventurous activities out west, these are the best small towns in America worth visiting.