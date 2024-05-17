1. Hancock, New York
Conveniently located right off Route 17, Hancock, New York, is an outdoor lover’s paradise for those looking to escape city life in nearby Pennsylvania and New York City. Primed for water activities along the Upper Delaware River, the town’s Outdoor Adventure Recreation Services offers kayak, canoe, and tube rentals, while nearby East Branch Outfitters can help you with your fly fishing needs. Stick with the nature theme with a stay at the West Branch Angler Resort or French Woods Farmhouse.