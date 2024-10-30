Several keys in the sprawling 120-mile Florida Keys are car-free. Located off southern Florida, the island chain is connected by the 110-mile Overseas Highway, but if you want to explore the vast Dry Tortugas, historic Pigeon Key, and adults-only Little Palm Island, you'll have to leave your car behind.

Comprising seven small islands, the Dry Tortugas is most famous for its 100-square-mile Dry Tortugas National Park. America's southernmost national park is accessible via ferry, such as Yankee Freedom Ferry and Key West Seaplane Charters, seaplane, or private boat charter. The Dry Tortugas is home to a handful of park rangers, Fort Jefferson, and marine life.

Take a trolley, walk, or bike across the Old Seven Mile Bridge to reach Pigeon Key, which has a population of four. In the early 1900s, Pigeon Key housed 400 workers who built Henry Flagler’s Florida Keys' Over-Sea Railroad. The railroad that connected the Keys with the Florida mainland was destroyed during a hurricane in 1935. Visitors can picnic, snorkel, visit a museum dedicated to Flagler's railroad, and take a guided tour to learn about the island's history.

Little Palm Island is best known for Little Palm Island Resort & Spa. The island is primarily accessible via yacht to guests staying in the 30 thatched roof bungalow suites, but off-island guests can visit the luxury resort on Sundays 11am to 2pm for Sunday Brunch and 5pm to 7pm daily during Harry’s Social Hour, a reservations-only happy hour that pays homage to President Harry S. Truman, who frequented the island paradise.