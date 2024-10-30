1. Little St. Simons Island, Georgia
Located on St. Simons Island in Georgia's Golden Isles, a quartet of barrier islands midway between Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, Little St. Simons Island is a privately owned island that is home to The Lodge on Little St. Simons Island. Visitors fly from Jacksonville, Atlanta, Savannah, and Brunswick, Georgia, year-round to enjoy Southern hospitality and the luxury of nature. Located on 11,000 acres, the luxury, all-inclusive eco-lodge comprises six historic cottages, a saltwater pool, and naturalist-guided experiences like birding, fishing, and hiking. The island is a treasure trove for historians, who visit the St. Simons Lighthouse Museum and Fort Frederica National Monument, and outdoorsy types, who enjoy picking up sand dollars on seven miles of beaches, exploring 8,000 acres of salt marshes, and walking through ancient maritime forests.