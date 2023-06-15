Time Out says

The bright and fun Darcy Hotel offers a winking take on the district’s sometimes staid and colonial vibe. Guests will encounter classic framed silhouettes in bright colors, wingback chairs with modern flair and soaring American Colonial ceilings paired with eclectic artwork. It's the closest a space could come to being accurately described as embodying "D.C. Whimsy."

That upbeat spirit is also carried through into the hotel’s food and beverage options and event activations. From free afternoon cocktail tastings to an on-site Bluestone Lane Café with a welcoming terrace, the common areas feel pleasantly lively and energetic. When it comes to on-site dining, Gerrard Street Kitchen serves globally-inspired cuisine from Chef Bader Ali including a sushi bar. The sleek and elegant space features inviting dark blue banquettes perfect for sliding into as an escape from hectic D.C. for a relaxing dinner. The Chicken Tagine is excellent with craveable, perfectly seasoned chicken and the Tiger Roll is a delicious, well-proportioned option from the sushi bar.

The 226 guest rooms and suites at the Darcy have stylish and elevated decor with luxurious linens, views of the DC skyline and sofas. Those traveling with pets will be able to take advantage of pet-friendly options and an on-site fitness center is equipped with Peloton bikes, treadmills and free weights. Guests looking to stay active while also exploring the surrounding area can check out any of the hotel's complimentary bikes, kids scooter or baby strollers. Thanks to its enviable location right on Scott Circle, there’s a lot to explore!

Neighborhood:

The Darcy is located directly on Scott Circle in the heart of D.C.'s Dupont Circle neighborhood, offering easy and short walks in all directions to some of the capital’s hippest restaurants and bars. It is also ideally located for LGBTQ+ travelers with almost all of the region’s queer-friendly bars found just a short walk away.

Nearby:

Some of D.C.’s most notable monuments and attractions are just an easy walk or bike ride from the hotel including the White House, the National Geographic Museum, Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian and Ford’s Theater.

Time Out tip:

The “Applaud the Paws” package is a great option for those traveling with pets and includes a dog bed, food & water bowls, waived pet fee, bottled waters and “business” bags (for a different type of business trip).